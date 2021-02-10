Kailyn Lowry shows off her post-baby body as the Teen Mom 2 star says goodbye to another house

Kailyn Lowry has been working hard on getting her body back. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently said goodbye to her home in Middletown, Delaware She listed the home for sale a few months ago after moving in just over a year before.

Kail originally moved to the home to be closer to her baby daddy Chris Lopez in hopes that he would be more involved with their sons, Lux and Creed.

During an episode of Teen Mom 2 this season, Kail admitted to her friend during a phone call that the move might have been a mistake.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail considered moving back to Dover to be closer to her other baby daddies Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

In an Instagram post, Kail reminisced on the good times she had while living in the home and acknowledged that she shared both her lowest and highest points while living there. She recognized the birth of her son Creed as her best moment in the house.

Kail also showed off her post-baby body in the photo and looked like she had slimmed down quite a bit since giving birth to Creed this past summer.

Kail’s recent body transformation

Kail has always been proud of her body and has not hesitated to show it.

She’s posed in some sexy pictures on her Instagram page to promote body positivity.

In the months since she gave birth to Creed, many of Kail’s Instagram stories have consisted of videos of her working out and working hard to get back in shape.

Several followers have praised her for being so authentic and for the hard work she’s put in to take care of herself.

Kail plans to build her dream home

Kail has been open about the next chapter of her life which includes the possibility of building her dream home.

In December, she revealed that she’d hit some setbacks when the bank’s construction loans were delayed due to COVID-19.

According to The Sun, during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kail said, “This is obviously a huge milestone in my life. I’ve been able to buy houses and sell houses- never thought I would be here. It’s a big deal for me, but I also want to be sensitive to what other people are going through. But I definitely don’t mind waiting”

She added, “So if that means I can’t build in in 2021, I have my land. I think I’m actually closing on my land the same day I close on the sale of my Middletown house…Like closing one chapter, opening another chapter and if that means I can’t build for another year, that’s just another year of savings for me.”

Kail has continued to keep fans updated on the construction of her new home through her Instagram stories.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.