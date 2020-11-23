Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry lists her Delaware home for sale after living there for only one year

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is trying to sell her Middletown, Delaware home after moving in just one year ago.

According to the Sun, Kail’s five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was listed on November 19 for $890,000. She originally bought the home in August of 2019 for $837,770.

The listing comes after a recent episode of Teen Mom 2 in which Kail threatened to move again. She admitted that she considered moving back to Dover, which would be closer to baby daddies Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera.

Kail originally moved to Middletown to be closer to baby daddy Chris Lopez in the hopes that he would be more involved with their two sons, Lux and Creed, but she admitted to her friend that it was a mistake.

She said, “I f**ked up, like that’s the bottom line, I f**ked up by moving. I made that mistake and now I need to correct it because I don’t need to be driving back and forth 35 minutes to make it easier for someone who’s not contributing to our household.”

Special features of Kail’s home

Kail’s home has several custom features, including updates she made herself after moving in.

The house is over 5,000 square feet and is located on two acres of land. The backyard has a gated swimming pool which contains a built-in hot tub.

Kail’s master bedroom is equipped with a giant walk-in closet and has an additional sitting room with a fireplace.

The home includes a fully finished basement with a large bar and a wine room.

Some additional features are a three-car garage, hardwood floors, and a custom kitchen complete with stainless steel double wall ovens. Kail has posted several photos of the home on her Instagram page.

Custody battle with Chris Lopez

Kail’s decision to put her home on the market comes following recent news that she and Chris were involved in a custody battle following her September arrest.

Kail was arrested after she allegedly hit Chris several times during an altercation.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Kail’s rep explained, “Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year.”

Kail was awarded full custody despite her pending hearing in January.

Chris continued to spend time with his sons amid the arrest drama and posted photos of their time together on his Instagram page.

Kail has not yet revealed whether or not she has already purchased a new home or where she is looking to move. It’s unclear how the move will impact Chris’s time with his sons.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.