Kailyn Lowry threatens to move again, Teen Mom 2 star wants to be closer to Javi and Jo after Chris Lopez fails to step up

Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry, is threatening to move again after her most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez, failed to step up as a father.

A sneak peek of this week’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 shows Kail at her wits end with Chris’ inability to show up as a parent and her decision to start looking at other places to live.

Kail weighs her options

In the video, Kail is seen driving to look at a new house with her son, Lux, while talking on the phone to her friend. As she weighs out her options, she confesses, “I f***** up by moving, and I made that mistake, and now I need to correct it.”

Kail’s decision to move to her current home in Middleton, Delaware, was done in hopes that being closer to Chris would improve their co-parenting situation.

However, in hindsight, she feels it was the wrong choice.

She said, “Chris is not stepping up as far as seeing Lux like I thought he would…before I thought it was the drive and the inconvenience, but it’s obviously not that.”

In last week’s episode, Kail was arguing with her ex, Javi Marroquin, when he didn’t want to meet her halfway to pick up their son, Lincoln.

The new move could alleviate the travel time as both Javi and ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera live in Dover, Delaware, where the new house is located.

Kail says to her friend, “I don’t need to drive back and forth 45 minutes to make it easier for someone who’s not contributing to our household. My heart was in the right place, but I guess it wasn’t enough.

Kail forced to take a paternity test

The Teen Mom 2 sneak peek comes amidst Kail’s recent announcement via her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, telling listeners that Chris demanded a paternity test for their youngest son, Creed.

Kail described the experience as “humiliating” and said, “I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kid’s dads.”

Fans who follow the former couple on social media didn’t waste any time commenting on Chris’s picture he posted with his two sons.

Some fans were saying they think Creed more closely resembles Javi and “looks nothing like Chris.” The comments on the picture have since been disabled.

The paternity test is the latest drama between Kail and Chris, who’s on again-off again relationship made headlines nonstop since they started dating in 2017.

Their story continues to play out on the latest season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.