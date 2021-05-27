Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry’s son Isaac finds his niche during quarantine

Kail Lowry’s eldest son Isaac found his niche during quarantine after his indoor sports got shut down. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry’s son Isaac found something to keep him entertained during quarantine on this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

With schools going fully virtual and some indoor kids’ sports stopping, Lincoln wasn’t left with many options to stay occupied during quarantine.

Most of the things Isaac previously enjoyed were stopped due to COVID-19, like basketball, Jujitsu as well as guitar and piano lessons.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The 29-year-old mom of four brought Isaac into his room to ask him how he’s been feeling because of the pandemic.

“A lot has changed,” Isaac told his mom, “So I feel really upset because there are things that I missed out on and things that I couldn’t continue doing.”

Kail brainstormed with Isaac about some ideas for things to keep him entertained that he loves to do

Isaac admitted that he “got back into drawing a little bit,” and Kail added that she’d try to have “some type of project” figured out for Isaac and told him that as soon as basketball started back up again, they’d discuss signing up for another league.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Kail reinforced that she didn’t want Isaac solely on electronics for entertainment and told him that he’s “so smart” that she didn’t want him to be bored out of his mind.

“Isaac is definitely bored and I don’t even know if it’s completely because of the pandemic. I think this is him regularly, which I know that Jo also struggled with as a kid, just, like, too smart for their own good. It would have been really cool if there was, like, a drawing class, art class of some sort, that’s outside of school.”

She continued, “It’s just not possible right now. I also know that because of the pandemic, a lot of kids, um mine specifically, have been very reliant on electronics and so I definitely want to focus on less screen time and try to find something, but I don’t want it to be, like, one-offs,” Kail confessed to the camera.”

Isaac was happy to help his mom design his bathroom for the new house

Later in the episode, Kail asked Isaac if he would enjoy taking part in designing his bathroom in their new house they are building.

Isaac was happy to, so Kail brought home some samples for him to pick out designs and colors for the walls, floors, and tile.

Fans put Kail on blast recently for her decision to move once again with her kids, after moving to Middletown to be closer to baby daddy Chris Lopez, only to move after about a year in the house.

Isaac was the topic of last week’s episode when Kail and Jo disagreed over whether Isaac should have a cell phone or not. Kail got him one without first telling Jo, who was skeptical about it.

The MTV star also found herself defending her eldest son recently when a troll made rude comments about his teeth.

Fans are looking forward to more of Kail’s story this season, as well as the Teen Mom 2 reunion later this year, where Kail and her castmates filmed in New York City.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.