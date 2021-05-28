Teen Mom 2: Inside Kailyn Lowry’s broken relationship with her mom Suzi Irwin and her sister

Kail Lowry discusses the strained relationship she has with her mother and sister Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry has talked a lot about her complicated family dynamics in the past but she recently shared some more details with fans regarding her relationship with her mother and her sister.

During an Instagram Q and A, a fan asked, “What was the “final straw” that made you cut your mom off?”

Kail responded and said, “There was no final straw. I was just tired & I knew if I had any chance at personal growth & being a good mom I had to cut off the dead weight.”

Another fan followed up with a question about Kail’s sister and asked, “How is your relationship with your sister?”

Kail responded, “Sister?” as she made a disgusted face.

Longtime Teen Mom fans will recall Kail’s relationship with her mother being rocky ever since she was a teenager as she even moved into her baby daddy Jo Rivera’s home when she became pregnant with their son Isaac.

While fans have often wondered if Kail has been able to make amends with her mother and her sister through the years, Kail made it clear that their relationship was non-existent.

What happened between Kail and her sister?

While Kail’s relationship with her mother had always been rocky, there was a time when things weren’t as bad with her sister, so what exactly happened between the two of them?

During an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast back in November, Kail revealed more details about why she had such a poor relationship with her family.

When Kail refers to her sister, she is talking about her half-sister on her father’s side of the family.

Kail revealed, “I completely closed the chapter on my relationship between my sister and me. We didn’t know each other our whole lives, and now that we’re adults, it’s so hard.”

At one point, her sister was supposed to meet her in Texas but ended up cancelling because of a dog bite.

Kail explained how growing up in separate homes was difficult especially due to not having social media at the time, so they continued to grow apart as they got older because they didn’t have many ways of keeping in touch.

Now that they’re adults, she’s felt like the rift between them was beyond repair.

Kail has no relationship with her mother

During the podcast, Kail revealed that she didn’t have a relationship with her mother.

Kail has held a lot of resentment toward her mother due to her alcoholism and addiction problems.

In regard to their lack of relationship, Kail stated, “I’m so firm in my decision of keeping her out of my life right now.”

Kail felt that it was best that she did not expose her children to her mother’s problems and that it was healthier to move on and live her life without her.

Despite the lack of support she’s received from family, Kail has found a lot of success in her life.

Between authoring several books, her podcasts, and now raising four boys of her own, Kail has done pretty well for herself and now lives a life she is proud of.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.