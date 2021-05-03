Kailyn Lowry not counting out more kids, Teen Mom 2 star undergoing egg retrieval just in case

Kail wants to leave the option of having more kids open, so she’s going through IVF and egg retrieval just in case Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 recently talked about undergoing IVF and egg retrieval in case she decides she wants more kids in the future.

Although Kail revealed she doesn’t currently want anymore children, that could change in the future, and since she was diagnosed with PCOS, she wants to keep the possibility open, should she change her mind.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Kail said, “I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children, but I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want. You know, my kids are getting older.”

Kail is enjoying her independence

The 29-year-old mom of four admitted that she enjoys her “independence and kind of getting [her] time back.”

As for having more kids in the future, Kail’s answer wasn’t convincing as she said, “Maybe. Maybe not. We’ll see.”

Kail recently talked about her youngest son Creed being the reason she may not have any more kids. During a Q&A, she revealed that Creed was her toughest baby and he gave her the most problems during pregnancy.

Kail mentioned undergoing egg retrieval earlier this year

Kail talked about freezing her eggs on a previous episode of her Coffee Convos podcast saying, “I’m literally freezing my eggs for the sole reason if I end up with someone who doesn’t have children of their own and wants children. I would consider it because it would literally be a 50/50 situation.”

Kail opened up about the egg retrieval process when a fan asked her if she was pregnant.

She answered, “Absolutely not. But I am going through the egg retrieval process & freezing my eggs.”

Kail updated fans on her relationship with Chris Lopez

After rumors circulated that Kail and her baby daddy Chris Lopez may be getting back together, she quickly shut them down.

She said, “I heard rumors that me and Chris were back together. But no — we’re co-parenting. That’s it,”

Although Chris is involved in the lives of their sons Lux and Creed, he prefers that their interactions stay private. He recently hinted that he would be seeking legal counsel if he appeared on any episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Although Chris likely won’t be making an appearance this season, fans can catch up with Kail and the rest of the cast, including new castmate Ashley Jones, when the new season premieres tomorrow night.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.