Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry clears the air about not hosting Javi and Chris on her podcast

Kail set the record straight about not having her baby daddies Javi and Chris on her podcast. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry had a thing or two to say about her baby daddies, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, not appearing as guests on her podcast.

The 29-year-old mom of four took to her Instagram stories to clear up some apparent confusion about Javi and Chris’ appearances, or lack thereof, on her show.

She shared a series of three videos, recorded from inside her car, where she addressed complaints from fans that two of her baby daddies haven’t appeared on her podcast.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“So my friend just sent some tweets and I wanted to clear the air really quickly. Umm, I guess people are saying that, ‘Why hasn’t Javi and Chris been on Coffee Convos if, you know, I have, if guys haven’t had a chance to tell their side of it,'” Kail said in her video message.

Was Kail throwing shade at her ex, Chris?

Kail seemed to be throwing some shade at her ex when she told her followers that her baby daddy Chris Lopez “mumbled his way through” his podcast taping.

“I just wanna say that Javi has been on Coffee Convos not once, but twice. And Chris and I actually recorded an episode with Lindsie for Coffee Convos but, unfortunately, he mumbled his way through it, and so, um, we were unable to air that episode,” the Teen Mom 2 star told her followers.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“So, I just wanted to say that and, um, know what you’re talking about before you talk s**t,” as she smiled for the camera.

In a selfie immediately following her video rant, Kail tagged her friend and wrote, “Thank you, Vince for letting me know since I don’t have Twitter 😂”

Kail and Chris have a rocky past, and earlier this year, the former couple exchanged indirect insults after Chris declared he would take legal action if he appeared on this season of Teen Mom 2.

The MTV star revealed that none of her three baby daddies wanted to be filmed for this season of the show.

Some Teen Mom 2 fans feel that Kail only had Devoin on her podcast as a way to spite her enemy, Briana DeJesus

Kail and Briana’s feud dates back to when Kail divorced her baby daddy, Javi Marroquin. Shortly after, he began dating Briana, which didn’t sit well with Kail.

The two have been throwing jabs at each other ever since, especially when it comes to social media. In April, Briana began sharing a series of clickbait articles insinuating that Kail was dating Briana’s ex, Devoin Austin.

Kail cleared the air about not having some of her baby daddies on her podcast after having Devoin. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail’s feud with Briana heated up earlier this year

Kail set the record straight and told her followers not to buy the “fake news.” Briana subsequently deleted most of her tweets, but continued sharing more clickbait articles aimed at Kail and Devoin.

Kail and Devoin were spotted hanging out together backstage at the Teen Mom 2 reunion filming, prompting Briana to fuel more rumors that the two are an item.

After news broke that Briana got engaged, Kail was surprisingly supportive, and possibly offered a truce, when she wished her fellow cast mate congratulations on her engagement.

Kail has a lot to keep up with, between three baby daddies, four sons, two podcasts, her businesses, and trying to keep up with all of the drama that ensues from it all.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.