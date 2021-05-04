Teen Mom 2: Did Kail call out ex Chris Lopez for not wanting to be filmed for the show?

Kail seemingly called out her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, for not wanting to be filmed on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV and @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry seemingly addressed her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, during an Instagram live for not wanting to film for the show.

Chris threatened legal intervention if he appears on an episode of the show this season.

Kail prefaced her video by telling her viewers that her kids were not in the room and said that she wanted to address a couple of things.

“Number one, as you guys know, the Teen Mom 2 new season is coming out tomorrow, May 4, it’s a Tuesday,” Kail said. “I heard some rumors that there’s someone who was not blurred out and is like upset about it and is potentially going to see what they can do about it, and I just want to address that because it’s absolutely crazy.”

Kail told her followers that MTV knows ‘what they’re doing’

“So, MTV is a huge company. They know what they’re doing,” Kail explained. “They know what they can and can’t do. They know when they should or shouldn’t blur someone’s face out.”

Kail seemed to hint at some hypocrisy when she brought up wanting to be blurred from tv, but sharing pics and videos on social media and recording podcasts.

“And furthermore, I just feel like when you have an opportunity that is presented to you and you decline, but then you turn around and you do other things — podcasting, or, like have an Instagram with like 100,000 followers and things like that — you’re not really trying to stay out of the public eye,” she said.

“You’re really not. So, um, to then turn around and say that you’re going to, like, try to do something about your face not being blurred, when it’s not really a secret in the first place, is kind of ridiculous.”

“So, I just wanted to say that all those things are not true and, um, again, like MTV knows what they’re doing. They’re a huge company, um, so any rumors that come from that, not true,” she said.

Kail seemingly addressed her ex Chris Lopez during an IG live. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail promised another Q&A and teased the new season

Kail was briefly interrupted when her video cut, before continuing.

“Instagram cut me off because I talk too much, as always,” Kail said. “Um, I don’t have Twitter anymore but I will try to get on here and maybe do a Q&A before the premiere or after the premiere, whatever you guys are thinking, but um definitely tune in.”

“I posted the trailer on my story, or, on my feed, um so you guys can go check it out. I definitely think that this is going to be a good season. Lots of growth, lots of podcasting for me, um, and I definitely I think they touch on like my home build and stuff like that, so I’m super, super excited.”

Kail’s ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, recently threatened to pursue legal action if he appears in any episodes of Teen Mom 2 this season.

She recently revealed that none of her exes are on board with filming for Season 11.

Fans of the show can catch the Season 11 opener tonight as Kail joins the rest of the cast, including new cast member Ashley Jones, from Young + Pregnant.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres tonight, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.