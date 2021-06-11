Fans of Teen Mom 2 voted and they think Kail Lowry should be removed from the franchise. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry is one of the original cast members on Teen Mom 2, and now fans of the show think her time is up with the franchise.

Audiences first met Kail in 2010 when she appeared on the second season of 16 and Pregnant while expecting her first son, Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera.

Kail then graduated to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in late 2010, along with Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer.

Since her start on the show, Kail has welcomed three more children. She shares son Lincoln, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 10 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

Kail’s Teen Mom 2 journey hasn’t included every aspect of her life

Kail’s storyline has included plenty of ups and downs, some of which haven’t been filmed for the show.

Her most recent scandal involves fellow castmate Briana DeJesus. The two got into a feud after Briana accused Kail of refusing to film her domestic violence issues with Chris Lopez.

Last fall, Kail was arrested for allegedly assaulting her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, over their son Lux’s haircut.

Briana alleged that Kail was “cut” from this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, but Kail had her own version of the story.

Kail set the record straight and explained that she was informed by MTV ahead of the episode that she wouldn’t be appearing, and denied being “cut” from the show.

Similar to Amber Portwood, who physically assaulted her baby daddy Gary Shirley, fans of the Teen Mom franchise have called for Kail to be let go.

Some of the fans are citing violence as the reason for Kail to be canned. Still, others claim that she should be terminated for not fulfilling her job’s obligations since she isn’t filming everything in her life, including the “bad.”

In fact, fans recently voted and agreed with Briana that Kail was at fault and should have been required to film her incident with Chris.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 agreed with Briana and thought Kail should be required to film everything. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Now, fans of Teen Mom 2 are taking it a step further and voted to remove Kail from the show

Some fans of the franchise agreed that Kail should be “removed for good” from the show after they took a vote.

In a post labeled “controversial” on Reddit, fans of Teen Mom 2 took a poll regarding Kail Lowry being removed from the show.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 voted unanimously that Kail Lowry should be “removed for good” from the show. Pic credit: @unicornmermaid000/Reddit

A Reddit user created a poll, asking other users, “Remove Kail for good?” and wrote, “Controversial: but should Kail be removed for good?”

The poll included three options to vote. One option said “Yep, didn’t notice she was missing,” while a second read, “No, need more drama,” and the last option was, “Who cares?”

Fans voted for Kail to be removed from Teen Mom 2

Of 1.6k votes, “Yep, didn’t notice she was missing” won the poll, with 899 of the total votes coming from Reddit users who feel Kail should be removed from the show and that they wouldn’t miss her presence.

Teen Mom 2 fans felt Kail should be removed for not fulfilling her obligations to the show. Pic credit: @unicornmermaid000/Reddit

“Remove anyone [who] is allowed to sit back, sip some coffee, and say “I’m not talking about that” about every single thing you try to film. It’s a reality TV show (scripted too probably) but come one, who the h**l made them such divas they can not actually do their job?” asked one fan of the show.

Another Reddit user commented that Kail is “boring” to watch and doesn’t film everything like the rest of the cast is expected to do.

“Kail frequently shuts MTV filming down because she doesn’t want something on the show. She’s boring on tv. We can always follow her on social media and know exactly what’s going on in her life,” they commented.

And a third Reddit user called Kail an “abuser” who does “nothing” but gets paid for it.

“We already know she’s an abuser who got arrested. How she gets paid while doing nothing makes absolutely no sense,” said the fan.

Briana DeJesus felt differently about Kail’s appearance on the show

Kail’s nemesis Briana felt differently than fans, and said that Kail’s presence on the show was important for bringing in ratings, which in turn helps the other cast members financially.

Briana told her fans that essentially, Kail choosing not to film segments on the show “f***ed with her money” at the end of the day.

Kail admitted that she doesn’t need the income from the show, as she makes more per episode hosting her two podcasts, Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama.

Besides filming for Teen Mom 2 for over a decade and hosting two podcasts, Kail owns a haircare line, has authored several books, and has another project in the works with BFF Leah Messer.

For now, though, it looks like Kail is confident she isn’t going anywhere. She told fans earlier this year that her storyline “will never die out.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.