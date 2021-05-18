Teen Mom fans reignite calls for Amber Portwood to be booted from franchise, but say she isn’t the only one

Fans of Teen Mom called out MTV for keeping Amber Portwood on the show. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG is no stranger to controversy, including assault, and fans of the show are once again calling out MTV for continuing to film her, despite her history of abuse.

One of the original cast members in the franchise, Amber was on the very first season of 16 and Pregnant in 2009, before being cast for Teen Mom OG.

Amber was charged with felony domestic violence and child neglect

Back in 2010, Amber faced felony domestic violence and child neglect charges after physically assaulting her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, in front of their daughter, Leah.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

In an episode which aired in September that year, Amber was shown punching, slapping, kicking and choking Gary. The broadcast kicked off an investigation and she also subsequently faced drug possession charges.

MTV’s statement at the time read, “We are cooperating with all parties and hope for a quick and fair resolution that allows everyone involved to move forward in a positive manner.”

Fast forward nine years, and in 2019 Amber was again charged with domestic battery, along with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she attacked her ex, Andrew Glennon, while he held their son, James.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Reports stated that Amber hit Andrew in the neck with a shoe, struck a door with a machete, and threatened to commit suicide.

Amber lost custody of both her children, daughter Leah and son James, due to her arrests, but is allowed visitation with both of them.

Amber’s behavior slammed by fans

In the wake of Ryan Edwards’ parents Jen and Larry Edwards being fired from Teen Mom OG back in March, fans called for Amber to be booted off the show saying MTV should not be overlooking her abusive behavior and arrests.

A viral post about the topic recently resurfaced on Reddit in a thread titled “Fans Call Out MTV For Continuing To Film With Amber Portwood,” — and it didn’t take long for fans to reignite the debate.

One poster claimed MTV was turning a blind eye and keeping Amber on the show because she brings in viewers. They wrote, “Letting her off is just MTV putting a blind fold on and hoping she brings in watchers. She attacked Gary she was arrested for Going after Andrew while he held James.”

“She is not good for this franchise and MTV is just as guilty as Amber. I understand she has mental health issues continuing her violent ways is just her way of dealing with things. She needs to be gone – and while She at it get a new psychiatrist that can help her with her violent outbursts[.]”

Reddit users commented about Amber staying on the show, despite her abusive past. Pic credit: u/sk1ler97/Reddit

However, other fans were quick to highlight that Amber isn’t the only one to have exhibited bad behaviour while being part of the show, with Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus both given as examples of other cast members who had acted questionably but were still on the show.

It was also claimed that MTV should have acted far sooner in firing Jenelle Evans from the franchise.

Reddit users pointed out that Briana and Brittany DeJesus have also exhibited violent behavior on the show. Pic credit: u/Successful_Act65/Reddit

Andrew Glennon fined

Amber’s ex, Andrew Glennon, was recently ordered to pay a $500 fine for two instances where he “blocked time” from Amber spending time with their son, James.

Amber’s other baby daddy, Gary Shirley, recently threw shade at his ex in a Mother’s Day post when he praised his wife, Kristina.

Despite her history of violence, arrests, drug addiction and being absent in her children’s lives, Amber maintains that she’s a good mom.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.