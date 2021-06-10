Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry is already getting routine Botox and fillers

Kailyn Lowry opens up about Botox and fillers. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry has changed a lot over the last decade. After having four children and some plastic surgery, the Teen Mom 2 star has been pretty open about the work she has had done.

Currently, the reality TV star has two successful podcasts she co-hosts. One, Coffee Convos, is shared with Lindsie Chrisley, and the other, Baby Mamas No Drama, is shared with Vee Rivera.

The ladies all discuss authentic things and situations, including plastic surgery and body enhancements. Kailyn isn’t afraid to be honest, and that’s exactly what happened when the talk turned to Botox and fillers.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kailyn Lowry talks Botox and fillers

On a recent episode of Baby Mamas No Drama, Kailyn Lowry opened up about the pressures of being a woman and keeping up with maintenance appointments.

She has been open about her plastic surgery and lip injections in the past. Kailyn even shared her reaction to her new lips a few months ago.

While talking with Vee, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that the appointment and travel time are easily at least four hours when she gets Botox and her lips done. That could spill into more time depending on traffic and everything else. The bonus is, though, that it only needs to happen every three to four months.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

There’s no shame in Kail’s game, and at this point, she isn’t trying to hide what makes her feel good about herself and her life. She commented about having a “hot girl summer” and going to the gym as well.

Teen Mom 2 drama for Kailyn Lowry

With the current season of Teen Mom 2 airing, Kailyn Lowry is making more headlines. Not only do her podcast comments make waves, but also her guests.

Recently, the episode with Devoin Austin on her Coffee Convos podcast aired. Since he is Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy, there were some interesting comments from fans and followers. The feud between the two women continues to grow, with each egging the other one on.

The most recent episode didn’t feature Kail at all, which got people talking. If nothing else, Kailyn Lowry continues to keep people talking while she is enjoying her time on TV and the podcasts she hosts.

Gearing up for hot girl summer is her priority, and Botox and fillers go hand-in-hand with that vision for the reality star.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.