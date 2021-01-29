Kailyn Lowry claps back at Teen Mom 2 critic after sharing a video about getting her lips done

Kailyn Lowry shared her lip injections and clapped back at critics. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry is clapping back at critics who suggested she was too young to alter her lips after she shared a new video to Instagram.

The Teen Mom 2 star isn’t new to body alterations, but this time, her choice was a little less invasive.

Even though Kailyn decided to share the video on Instagram, she wasn’t here for any of the negativity. There were plenty of positive vibes, but responding to the critics was important to the reality TV star.

Kailyn Lowry slammed by critics for lip injections

This isn’t the first time Kailyn Lowry has altered her lips. She has been experimenting with body modification and plastic surgery for several years now.

In her book Hustle and Heart, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her struggle with how she looked and what the public perception of her was. Those things led to bad habits and an unhealthy lifestyle.

So, when Kailyn opened up and shared the video of her lip injections, she wasn’t going to let anyone slam her decision to do what she did.

One follower said, in part, “it makes you look OLDER All the young girls I’ve seen look so so so bad DONT DO IT !!! You don’t need ANYTHING DONE !!!!! X”

That is when Kailyn Lowry decided to clap back, saying, “everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Personally, there’s nothing wrong with someone having something done that they want and makes them feel better about themselves. I can’t stress the importance of doing your research and finding a talented injector that performs quality work like mine [black heart emoji].”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

What plastic surgery has Kailyn Lowry had done?

Over the years, Kailyn Lowry has tweaked her body quite a bit. Viewers have chastised her for the choices she has made, but it appears that she is enjoying her body as the ever-changing temple it is.

Some of the surgeries Kailyn has copped to are a Brazilian butt lift, a tummy tuck, liposuction on her neck, and lip injections. She didn’t keep any of it a secret. In fact, she was quite public with all of it, including the struggles and the before and after photos.

A lot has changed with the mom of four over the years, and enhancing her body has been something she has focused on.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.