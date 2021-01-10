Kailyn Lowry reveals name change for son Creed as animosity with Chris Lopez grows

Kailyn Lowry revealed she changed Creed’s name earlier this month.

Initially, she had given her fourth son his father, Chris Lopez’s last name, but that has since changed.

After a fan asked what Creed’s full name was, Kail replied, “It’s Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez now.”

Why did Kailyn Lowry change Creed’s name?

There have been a lot of ups and downs between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez. Around Christmas, she put out a message about people sending her children gifts but not being present in their lives. While she didn’t name names, it definitely struck a chord.

Shortly after that, Chris clapped back with his own comments, insinuating that the Teen Mom 2 star was acting like the Grinch. He did share photos of both Lux and Creed with him for the holiday, which was a change of pace.

Prior to the holiday season, Kailyn revealed that she was canceling Christmas because her boys would be with their fathers. Isaac spent it with Jo Rivera, Lincoln spent it with Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed went with Christ Lopez.

Where do Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez stand now?

At this point, things between Kail and Chris don’t appear to be in a positive space. She hasn’t said too much, but things have steadily gone downhill since the arrival of Creed back in July.

There have been several insinuations that Chris and the Teen Mom 2 star have had a rocky relationship. He was never a part of the show, but things Kailyn has said on her podcast, Coffee Convos, have led to speculation.

When it was time to welcome Creed into the world, Kailyn Lowry did allow Chris Lopez to be there. She has tried to give him every opportunity to step up for his boys, but it appears that she hit a wall.

Changing Creed’s name is a bit shocking, especially because in the beginning she had planned to give him her last name like Lux, but ultimately changed her mind and named him Creed Romello Lopez.

With the Teen Mom 2 reunion currently airing, it will be interesting to see how much Kailyn will say about her relationship with Chris Lopez. Dr. Drew hasn’t talked to her yet, but he likely has questions about her situation as well. It was filmed prior to the holidays, so the newest drama won’t be a topic of conversation.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.