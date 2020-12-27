Chris Lopez spent Christmas with Lux and Creed after gift drama with Kailyn Lowry

Chris Lopez was able to spend Christmas with both of the sons he shares with Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry.

He shared photos of himself with Lux and Creed on Instagram revealing he was able to enjoy Christmas with his kids.

It was confirmed that Lux would be with him after he shared a photo of the little boy on his Instagram story, but Creed hadn’t been confirmed until he posted the photos to his page yesterday.

What happened between Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry?

The relationship between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez has mostly been kept off of Teen Mom 2 because he refused to film and often avoided being around if the cameras were there.

Kailyn has accused Chris of various things over the years and even attempted to keep her second pregnancy with him a secret until his aunt leaked the news earlier this year. Creed was born in July and she revealed her pregnancy in February.

On Christmas Eve, Kailyn shared a message on her Instagram stories aimed at people who aren’t directly involved in her kids’ lives. She told them not to bother sending gifts because they wouldn’t be given to them.

Well, Chris took it personally and shot back at her (without naming names) on his Instagram stories. Despite that, he still ended up spending time with Lux and Creed.

Kailyn Lowry canceled Christmas

A while back, Kailyn Lowry revealed she wasn’t going to celebrate this year. All of her children would be spending the holiday with their dads.

Isaac went to spend time with Jo Rivera, Lincoln went with Javi Marroquin, and then Lux and Creed were with Chris Lopez.

It has been a tough year for the mom of four, who had to juggle a schedule for all her children, do distance schooling, and continue to film while the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing.

Things between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have been back and forth all year. She initially didn’t want to have him in the delivery room when she had Creed, but because of the circumstances, he was there when his second son was born.

Celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two boys was a reality for Chris Lopez this year. Even though things with his baby mama may never be the same, they will have to deal with one another for years to come.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday night at 8/7c on MTV