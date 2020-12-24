Chris Lopez responds after Kailyn Lowry refuses to give her kids presents from people who ‘are not around’

Kailyn Lowry has a new nickname courtesy of Chris Lopez.

After she took to Instagram to slam people for not being around but sending her kids gifts, he swooped in with his own clapback.

“Mr Grinch” is the new name for Kail, though he didn’t call her out by name. The timing was perfect, though.

What did Kailyn Lowry say about Christmas?

A few weeks ago, the Teen Mom 2 star said she was canceling Christmas for her children. It had been a tough year and she hadn’t bought them a single gift.

It looks like maybe Kailyn Lowry has changed her mind, but she isn’t about to give her boys gifts from people who “are not around.” In fact, she made it abundantly clear it would be a “return to sender” situation.

Chris Lopez wasn’t singled out, or even mentioned on her Instagram stories. She made it clear it was for family and former friends alike. Kailyn didn’t want to explain to her kids why these people could send presents but not spend time with them.

Where do Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez stand?

He must have been waiting for Kail to say something because he posted to his Instagram story about not sending presents and calling out “Mr Grinch.”

The two have been on and off for a few years now and share both Lux and Creed. Following the posts to his story, he also shared one of Lux standing in front of a Christmas tree.

He is seeing Lux for the holiday, though it wasn’t confirmed if Creed was there as well. Kailyn Lowry hasn’t revealed what she has planned to do or if her canceled Christmas is still happening for her family.

Their relationship has been contentious and very public over the last several months. Chris was adamant about not being on Teen Mom 2 or filming for it, so most of what viewers have learned about him has come from social media or from what Kail has said about him on the show.

As the Christmas holiday has arrived, it will be interesting to see how Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry work things out and whether she ends up celebrating with her children or if things remained canceled.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.