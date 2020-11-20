Kailyn Lowry is ‘sad’ her sons will be with their dads on Christmas even though the Teen Mom 2 star offered

Kailyn Lowry is sad all four of her sons will be with their dads on Christmas, even though the Teen Mom 2 star offered to make the various schedules work.

The MTV personality shared her holiday plans recently on her podcast, Coffee Convos Podcast with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley. Unfortunately for Kailyn, she will once again be spending most of Christmas Day alone.

Trying to coordinate three different schedules with three different baby daddies proved more challenging than Kail could figure out. Kailyn shares son Issac with ex-Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex- Javi Marroquin, sons Lux and Creed with ex- Chris Lopez.

Christmas is not the happiest time of year

The holidays are a stressful time of year for Kailyn. It turns out last year she spent most of Christmas alone waiting for her boys to return home at various times. When they got home, Kailyn’s sons were burnt out and went on with their lives as if the holiday was over.

“We’re not doing anything. Like, I’m just not gonna have them, so they don’t have to get each other stuff,” the Teen Mom 2 star shared. “They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe by then it would be over, but also, I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see.”

Kailyn admitted she is sad that Christmas has once again turned into such a sad time. However, she also feels like it has all become too much.

“It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that. I just feel like it’s a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts, and then I was only getting them for half the day, and then I had to share,” she explained.

Kailyn’s holiday plans impaired because of exes

The reason Kailyn spends Christmas alone is that the lack of compromising with her exes has impacted her own holiday plans.

Kailyn, Javi, Chris, and Joe’s families are all in different areas. Plus, the drop-off times are not all the same. For example, she shared last year, one son had to be back at 4 pm but another at 7. pm.

“Even though the custody orders say the same thing, it was almost like, OK, that’s like a default. So we tried to agree on other things that would work, and I just couldn’t make it work to the point that everyone was actually happy about it,” Kailyn revealed.

There is some good news, though. Kailyn Lowry and her sons will at least spend Thanksgiving together.

