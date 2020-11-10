Kailyn Lowry claps back at Teen Mom 2 hater who accused her of Photoshop

Kailyn Lowry put a Teen Mom 2 hater in their place after they accused her of Photoshopping a sexy picture on Instagram.

Kail posted a photo of herself wearing just jeans and a bra with the caption, “Curves, stretchmarks, cellulite.”

Several followers were quick to compliment Kail on the picture. Her Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley wrote, “Perfectly imperfect.”

Another fan added, “Girlllllll you are so STUNNING.”

Despite the positivity, a few internet trolls accused Kail of editing the photo to make herself look better. One critic posted, “And photoshop!!!!”

Another added, “Where’s the stretch marks and cellulite? All I see is photoshop and editing..”

Kail wasted no time defending herself and said, “PHOTOSHOP WHERE??? to the rolls on my back?????? 😂😂😂”

Kail discusses body image

The recent post came from a photoshoot that Kail participated in back in October. When she made her original post, she shared several photos from the shoot and talked about the difficulty of being in the public eye and the criticism she received about her body.

In the original post, Kail commented, “I’ve birthed 4 humans & people expect my body to snap back immediately. when it doesn’t – i get body shamed, when I go to the gym it’s selfish. when I love my body, it’s unhealthy. there is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion.”

She continued, “hopefully i will be able to look back on these photos & see significant changes & progress – but still have love for myself & all that my body has gone through.”

Kail’s fitness journey

While Kail Lowry hopes the photoshoot will serve as a reminder of her progress and how far she’s come, her Instagram stories included videos and photos of her workouts at the gym.

During an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kail revealed that she wanted to lose 50 pounds to join the Air Force Reserves.

She posted, “cheers to loving ourselves & our bodies and to supporting & uplifting other women & moms.”

Regardless of what the critics say, the mother-of-four hopes to uplift other women and isn’t about to let the haters bring her down.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.