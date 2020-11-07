Kailyn Lowry reveals that son Lincoln is color blind — Teen Mom 2 star says he can’t tell the difference between these two colors

Kailyn Lowry revealed that her son Lincoln, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, is color blind. The Teen Mom 2 start said her 6-year-old can’t tell the difference between the colors orange and green.

During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast Kail described how Lincoln sees color. She said, “Green and orange are interchangeable for him. Depending on the shade, he thinks either the green is brown or the green is orange. Shades of blue can be purple and shades of red can be black.”

She then described her frustration when trying to make a controller for him and said, “I’m sitting there and I’m clicking around on the colors and I’m like trying to make this cool controller and I’m like, ‘What I see as red, blue and orange are not what you see as red, blue and orange. I looked at him. I said, ‘Lincoln, come here.’ I said, ‘Come pick out what colors you like, cause I don’t f**king know.”

Lincoln is one of three sons Kail shares with three different men. She shares son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

Drama with Lincoln’s baby daddy

Throughout Kail’s tenure on the Teen Mom 2 franchise, fans have watched as she co-parents with her three baby daddies. Recently, drama unfolded between her and Lincoln’s dad Javi.

On a recent episode, Javi and Kail argued because Javi didn’t want to meet her halfway to pick up Lincoln despite a previous agreement. Kail became so frustrated that she outed him to her producer and said that Javi tried to hook up with her recently and showed text messages to prove her claim.

Once the news aired on national television, Javi Marroquin’s fiance Lauren Comeau went back to her hometown in Maine to spend time with her family and brought their son Eli, 2, along with her.

Lauren has yet to publicly acknowledge the incident but Kail did issue a public apology to Lauren via social media.

The news that Javi tried to hook up with Kail makes for the second time Javi has been unfaithful to Lauren as he had previously been caught cheating with an alleged naked woman in his bathroom. While the couple was able to make things work despite his infidelity, it’s unclear where their relationship currently stands.

Kail’s unspoken loyalty to Javi

Despite blowing up his spot on national tv, Kail recently went on her Coffee Convos podcast and told fans about her “weird unspoken loyalty” she has for Javi.

She said, “I don’t hate Javi at all. I just don’t hate him. I have a weird, unspoken loyalty to him that I have not figured out yet. I would always wish the best for him.”

When Kail was married to Javi, infidelity rumors started while he was deployed in Qatar. Things were tense in their relationship and the pair eventually divorced after three years of being together.

While he didn’t admit it at the time, Javi later revealed that he was unfaithful during their relationship.

Javi went through a difficult time after Kail’s hook up accusations and he turned to prayer to help him. He invited others to join him in prayer groups through social media but has since deleted his Instagram and has been radio silent regarding the entire situation.

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Lincoln asked Kail questions about why he doesn’t have a stepfather and tried to figure out his mom’s dating history. Kail admitted that her sons started catching on to the drama in her relationships even though she has done her best to shield them from it.

While Lincoln is used to spending time with Javi, Lauren, and their son Eli, it’s unclear how their current relationship status has impacted him. Whether or not Javi and Lauren can make amends has yet to be seen.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.