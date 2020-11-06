Kailyn Lowry refuses to date a man who has kids even though the Teen Mom 2 star has four of her own

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been in several different relationships since she started filming in 2010. Now that she’s currently single, Kail said she refuses to date a man who has kids – even though she has four of her own.

On a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kail admitted, “Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it’s like…but I don’t think that I could talk to people. I don’t have anything in common with men.”

Kail added, “I have four f**cking kids! I don’t have anything in common with any man. I’m not gonna date someone who has kids. I’m just not gonna do it. Like, I will not.”

Kail currently has four sons. She shares Isaac (10)with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln (six) with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux (three) and Creed (three months old) with ex Chris Lopez.

When asked whether she would consider using a dating app, Kail said, “I feel like I couldn’t do a dating app just because I’m on TV. I feel like people would seek me out.”

She joked about not having a filter and that her tendency to reveal her “baggage” right up front probably scares people away.

Kail’s dating history

It appears Kail doesn’t need the help of a dating app to meet a man, as fans have watched her navigate several different relationships while on screen. Much of her storyline on Teen Mom 2 revolves around her often complicated relationships with her baby daddies.

In 2010 when she started filming with the Teen Mom franchise, Kail was in a relationship with Jo and was getting ready to give birth to their son Isaac. The couple began dating in high school, but after the birth of their son, they hit a rough patch and eventually ended their relationship.

Their breakup included court proceedings and custody battles, but they eventually ended up on good terms and now have an excellent co-parenting relationship. Kail even gets along with Jo’s new wife Vee Rivera.

Kail and Vee get along so well that Kail attended their wedding and now co-hosts the podcast Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee. The trio continues to boast about their relationship and ability to co-parent effectively.

After Jo, Kail had a few brief flings, but her next notable relationship was with ex-husband and baby daddy, Javi Marroquin.

Kail’s relationship with Javi did not end as smoothly as with Jo. Kail married Javi in 2012 in a secret ceremony in Pennsylvania.

After the birth of their son Lincoln, they married again in front of MTV cameras in 2013.

Eventually, Javi ended up being deployed to Qatar. The time away took a toll on their relationship and infidelity rumors began to spread.

The pair eventually divorced after three years of marriage. Following the divorce, both Javi and Kail admitted they continued to hook up off and on as they also dated other people.

In 2017, Javi began dating his current fiance, Lauren Comeau. Javi and Lauren share son Eli. Unfortunately, the co-parenting situation is complicated as Kail and Lauren do not get along.

Kail has thrown shade at Lauren several times through social media. During an episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail accused Javi of trying to hook up with her.

The news caused issues between Javi and Lauren as Javi had been unfaithful in the past. Kail eventually apologized to Lauren for airing the drama out on TV, but it appears Javi and Lauren have since split.

Recent baby daddy drama

Kail’s most recent relationship was with baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The former couple began dating in 2016 and have been known to break up and get back together several times since.

While they are currently split, both Kail and Chris have made headlines lately due to relationship drama. News broke that Kail was arrested in September for an alleged physical altercation.

During the incident, Kail reportedly punched Chris several times after she became angry that he cut their son Lux’s hair without her permission.

Since then, Kail has denied ever getting physical with Chris and her rep revealed to Us Weekly that she had petitioned Family Court for full custody of Lux and Creed, despite her pending hearing in January. Kail and Chris are restricted from communicating about domestic issues based on a judge’s order.

On a recent Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kail confessed to being fed up with all of the drama with her baby daddies.

She said, “I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody…I’m not even f**king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f**king all of them, unless it’s related to my f**king business, I am done. I’m done! We are working this s**t out.”

Based on Kail’s announcement that she’s done fighting, it’s clear that she has zero time for more baby daddy or co-parenting drama. While she’s refusing to date a man who has a child, time will tell whether the mother of four will find a man who’s ready to take on all of her baggage.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.