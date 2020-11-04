Kailyn Lowry reveals new plan to avoid drama with baby daddies and Teen Mom 2 star is giving up Christmas

Kailyn Lowry is done dealing with drama with her baby daddies. The Teen Mom 2 star came up with a plan which includes the decision to give up Christmas in hopes the agreement will ease some conflict.

Kail currently co-parents son Isaac, 10 with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 6, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 3 and Creed, 3 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

During a recent episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kail described her holiday custody schedule she has with Jo and Javi which consists of having her boys on Christmas Eve until Christmas day at 12.

She said, “I don’t personally care about Christmas, so we don’t have to listen to the agreement…they can have Christmas, like, that’s all theirs. I don’t care. But in the event that we got into a fight and I changed my mind, we would just fall back on the custody agreement because that is supposed to help.”

She added, “I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody…I’m not even f**king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f**king all of them, unless it’s related to my f**king business, I am done. I’m done! We are working this s**t out.”

Kail’s legal trouble with Chris

Kail’s frustration with attorneys and fights with her exes came following a recent revelation that she was in some legal trouble. News broke recently that Kail was arrested in September for an alleged altercation with Chris Lopez.

The argument took place after Chris cut Lux’s hair without her permission. Kail allegedly punched Chris several times in the head and torso.

Chris claims that he did not fight back due to a prior protective order filed against him in the spring.

After the incident, Kail wrote on her Instagram story, “Parenting with a narcissist be like,” with a picture of Lux’s new haircut.

Chris also commented on the incident on his own social media and said, “she should be happy I didn’t f**king scalp his a**, all right? That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can.”

Kail has since denied that the argument between them ever became physical.

In her first statement since the arrest revelation, Kail disclosed she is fighting Chris for custody of both Lux and Creed. After filing a petition in family court, the judge ordered the former couple to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after her hearing in January 2021.

Kail’s relationship with Jo and Javi

While her relationship with Chris continues to have its up and downs, she also has dramatically different relationships with her other two baby daddies and their significant others.

Kail has praised her co-parenting situation with Jo and his wife Vee and co-hosts the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast alongside Vee. While they didn’t get along initially, the duo has become great friends over time.

However, her relationship with Javi and his fiance Lauren Comeau is a bit more complicated. In a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi argued with Kail over not wanting to drive halfway to pick up Lincoln despite having already made an agreement.

Kail became frustrated and told her producer, “You’re willing to come to Middletown to f*** me? But you won’t come to Middletown to come get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way.”

The accusation that Javi had tried to hook up with her was accompanied by text messages of him asking to come by her house.

The infidelity allegation caused Lauren to pack up and head to her hometown in Maine and take time away with her family. Lauren has yet to address the situation but Kail did apologize to her publicly.

It’s unclear where Lauren and Javi’s relationship currently stands.

Kail’s storyline on Teen Mom 2 continues to revolve around the drama between her and her baby daddies but it looks like she’s finally had enough. Will her new attitude and willingness to compromise be enough to ease the tension?

Fans can tune into Teen Mom 2 to find out what happens next.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.