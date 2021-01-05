Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska announces exit, costars react

Chelsea Houska announced her decision to leave Teen Mom 2 to her costars when they filmed the reunion.

News of her departure leaked this fall, and since then, viewers have been waiting to see how things played out.

Teen Mom 2 dropped a clip of Chelsea revealing the news to the other four girls, and their reactions as they heard what she was saying.

How did the Teen Mom 2 stars react to Chelsea Houska’s announcement?

The segment starts out with Chelsea Houska revealing to her costars that this was her final season on Teen Mom 2 and this would be her last reunion as well.

It was a bittersweet moment for the mom-of-three as she explained her situation and mentioned how it was weird that she was filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion in this capacity, at home instead of in the studio with the other girls.

Dr. Drew Pinsky asked Chelsea why she was doing this. She responded, revealing that she was getting a bad feeling in her stomach while watching the last season. Chelsea said, “It just feels like the right time.”

Briana DeJesus was the first one to speak up and wished her the best. Jade Cline also revealed she was shocked by the news, especially since Chelsea Houska is expecting another baby.

Of course, both Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry have been with Chelsea the longest. They have run the course with her, and while Leah was surprised, Kailyn revealed she and Chelsea had conversations about it.

What’s next for Chelsea Houska?

Currently, there is a lot happening for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer. The couple is documenting their home-building experience and sharing what is going on with them frequently.

In fact, several Teen Mom 2 viewers have voiced their concerns over some of their choices. They also have plenty of opinions regarding her sense of style when it comes to her home goods line, Aubree Says.

Building an empire seems to be a plan for Chelsea and Cole, and they are well on their way. But first, they will welcome their third child together, making them parents of four children. The new baby is a girl, and she is due in the coming weeks.

As Chelsea Houska says goodbye to Teen Mom 2 over the next two weeks, viewers will see how her costars reacted to the news and what the future holds for her as she closes this chapter on her life.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.