Teen Mom 2 fans worry about ‘unsafe’ situation for Chelsea Houska’s kids at their new house

Chelsea Houska may be done with Teen Mom 2, but the fans aren’t done with her.

Following her exit from the show she has called home for over a decade, Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer are updating their Instagram account, Down Home DeBoers with their home renovation projects, decor, and more.

A recent project she and Cole worked on is getting plenty of attention from fans and followers. They shared photos of their “modern” baby gate, and that was what set off a chain of reactions, and some of them even insinuated that Chelsea may be putting her children at risk.

Baby gate scandal for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer

While the posts in question were done on the Down Home Deboers Instagram stories and have since expired, The Sun was able to snag screenshots of the posts shared by Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer.

The former Teen Mom 2 star revealed they were installing a “modern” baby gate and having difficulty. She then went on to reveal that they had finally gotten one that works and while it was “spendy,” the fact that they would use it for years to come sold them.

But, with it being see-through and literally looking like a pane of glass, there were concerns about how safe it would be for Chelsea and her family.

Following the posting on the Instagram story, some followers took to Reddit to voice their concerns. Many of the comments were about not realizing if the gate was there or not given the clear view through it.

A few commented about how it wasn’t necessary to have a “cute” baby gate. Overall, though, most of the commenters revealed they worried about themselves and the gate more than Chelsea Houska’s children. Of course, there were a few who worried the kids may get hurt as well.

Chelsea Houska’s final Teen Mom 2 season comes to an end

Last week, the season finale of Teen Mom 2 aired. Chelsea Houska has already confirmed her exit and said her goodbyes, but the reunion is still coming up.

It was there that Chelsea told her co-stars that she was ending her journey and when the news of her departure first leaked.

Following the season finale, Cole DeBoer gushed about how amazing his wife is and how far she has come. It has been a wild ride, but now, Chelsea is going to do what she loves and it appears that home design is on the top of that list.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.