Chelsea Houska says baby number four is the last one but is the Teen Mom 2 star sure?


Chelsea Houska during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2
Chelsea Houska says this is her last baby but her recent social media posts hints that she may be unsure Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska is pregnant with her fourth child.  The baby will be her third child with her husband Cole DeBoer.

Recent Teen Mom 2 episodes showed Chelsea and Cole as they navigated the pregnancy amidst the pandemic.  On a former episode, Cole came down with cold symptoms and got tested for COVID-19 for fear of passing it on to his wife and children if he was positive.

Cole’s test came back negative and the two of them felt a huge sense of relief.

With the fourth baby on the way, Chelsea has said it will be her last one but her recent Instagram post hints that she’s had some doubts about that.

Chelsea posted a photo of her baby bump with the sentimental caption, “Ohhhhh baby. I’ve been SO emotional this pregnancy…everything I buy im like oh my gosh what if this really IS the last time buying tiny little newborn item.  I’m soaking in all the kicks, swollen ankles and back pain this time around because I really am just so grateful 🤍 I’m the luckiest mama.”

Chelsea seems like she has a sense of sadness knowing this will be her last baby and it left fans wondering if she was really sure this was the last addition to her growing family.

Fans aren’t convinced she’s done having babies

After Chelsea’s sentimental post, fans commented about their own experience having babies after they said they were done.

One fan wrote, “I thought I was done after 4 but then I ended with 6 😂”

Fan comment on Chelsea Houska's Instagram post about being done having babies
Fan comments about their own experience thinking they were done having babies Pic credit: @hadesignwithadime.76/Instagram

Other fans encouraged her to continue to grow her family.  A follower commented, “I say 2 more!! But that is your choice! I can see you and cole having a big family with all your super cute babies.”

Fan comments on Chelsea Houska's Instagram post about being done having babies
Fan encourages Chelsea to continue to grow her family Pic credit: @darianaaa.s/Instagram

Chelsea’s future

Chelsea announced recently that the current season of Teen Mom 2 would be her last.  She said she was grateful for the opportunities she’s had while filming the show and was thankful to fans for following her journey over the last decade.

Chelsea plans to focus on her various business ventures which include her clothing lines Chelsea DeBoer Collection by LaurieBelles, the Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy, her home decor line Aubree Says, and a newly introduced wallpaper line The Chelsea DeBoer Line in collaboration with Wall Blush.

While Chelsea claims this is her last baby, her most recent post leaves fans wondering if she’ll stick to her guns on that.  Even though she’s leaving Teen Mom 2, fans hope to see Chelsea, Cole, and their family on the tv screen again in the near future.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

