Chelsea Houska’s baby bump is the cutest – See the best pics of the Teen Mom 2 star’s fourth pregnancy

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is pregnant with her fourth child – her third with husband Cole DeBoer.

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea showed Cole her positive pregnancy test and he was thrilled to know they were having another baby.

Chelsea opened up about the anxiety she felt after finding out she was pregnant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the episode, Cole had to get a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 after he woke up one morning and didn’t feel well. He admitted that he didn’t want to take any chances and pass the virus on to their children or to a pregnant Chelsea.

Thankfully, Cole’s test came back negative and they felt a sense of relief.

Chelsea showed off the cutest baby bump in two photos posted on her Instagram page. Teen Mom 2 co-stars Jade Cline and Kail Lowry couldn’t help but comment on the recent photo.

Jade wrote, “I love that little belly LOL!!”

Kail added, “Oh my god you’re so cute!!”

Chelsea and Cole build their dream house

Despite dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Chelsea has had an exciting year. In addition to having another baby, Chelsea and Cole designed and began building their dream home.

The DeBoers have kept fans updated on the progress of their new farmhouse through Instagram.

While many haters called the home “ugly” due to its black exterior, Chelsea and Cole loved the opportunity to put their own personal touches on every detail of the home and weren’t letting the critics get to them.

Chelsea replied to one internet troll and said, “The whole point is that it sure isn’t going to be for everybody, but it is for US. I encourage people to make bold decisions they love and not worry about other opinions.”

Chelsea leaves Teen Mom 2

Just a few weeks ago, Chelsea shocked fans when she announced she was parting ways with the Teen Mom franchise at the end of the current season. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she was given throughout her 11 years on MTV, but admitted it was time for her and her family to move on and focus on their various business ventures.

Aside from filming Teen Mom 2, Chelsea kept herself busy running several different businesses.

She currently operates her own clothing line called the Chelsea DeBoer Collection by LaurieBelles, and the Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy.

In addition to the clothing lines, Chelsea recently announced her new home goods line Aubree Says, as well as her own wallpaper collection through a collaboration with the company Wall Blush.

It’s been an exciting year for Chelsea and many fans are sad to see her go at the end of the season. Fans can soak up every minute of the DeBoer family and Chelsea’s latest pregnancy on the remainder of the current Teen Mom 2 season.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.