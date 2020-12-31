Cole DeBoer congratulates ‘perfect wife’ Chelsea Houska after final episode of Teen Mom 2

Cole DeBoer loves Chelsea Houska, that much is abundantly apparent.

They met in 2014 at a gas station, and from that point on, their love story has played out week after week on Teen Mom 2.

This week, their last episode of Teen Mom 2 aired. Chelsea chose to walk away from the MTV show on a high note as she was preparing to welcome her fourth child, build a new house, and embark on a new phase in life.

Chelsea Houska is the “perfect wife” according to Cole DeBoer

Following the last episode of Teen Mom 2 that Chelsea Houska filmed with her children and Cole DeBoer, he decided to give her an epic shoutout on Instagram.

His caption was long and sweet as he poured his heart about his wife.

He said, in part, “I am wanting to just congratulate my sweet perfect wife for being apart of a show about her life for such a long time and being able to have control and know what she truly wanted in life.”

Describing some of what Chelsea went through in the early years of Teen Mom 2 and how far she has come was also a part of the long message. She has shared her journey from the beginning, including the anxiety she worked through most recently.

Then, he went on to end the caption with, “We truly are grateful and appreciate all of you who tuned in and followed Our story. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You.”

What is next for Cole DeBoer and Chelsea Houska?

As they wait on the arrival of their baby girl, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are easing back into a normal life.

Aubree is growing up and is entering the pre-teen years, and from there, it will be a new experience. Chelsea and Cole talked about it and decided letting her have privacy at this point in her life was the best idea.

They have embarked on a home line and Aubree Says is running social media accounts for when things are ready to debut. Building an empire and something that is theirs is important to the couple.

Leaving Teen Mom 2 behind wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one for the couple. They had nothing but nice things to say about the crew who they have grown to love over the years, getting emotional as they revealed their choice to walk away.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.