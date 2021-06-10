Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus defend Jade’s mom amid prescription drama

Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline defended Jade’s mom, Christy, amid pill scandal. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline’s mom, Christy, caught flak from Teen Mom 2 fans after this week’s episode suggested she stole prescriptions from her daughter. But now, she’s got support from her daughter, Jade, and Jade’s BFF, Briana DeJesus.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Jade underwent a painful Brazilian butt lift and 360° liposuction on her entire body.

When Jade’s mom, Christy, and her boyfriend picked her up from the hospital, they promised her they’d fill her prescription for pain pills right away.

Jade’s mom disappeared for over two hours

Jade was in “excruciating” pain when she arrived back at her Airbnb. Producers interviewed her boyfriend, Sean, who revealed that Christy and her boyfriend had been gone for over two hours.

Christy claimed that no pharmacies nearby had Jade’s Percocet’s in stock and was driving all over the state trying to find one that did.

Sean ended up calling 9-1-1 and an ambulance took Jade back to the hospital for proper care and pain management. Briana DeJesus was there for the entire ordeal, as seen in the episode.

Many fans have bashed Christy for taking so long to get her daughter’s medications filled. Given Christy’s past addiction, most fans assumed she was going to steal Jade’s prescriptions for herself.

Jade and Briana came to Christy’s defense

On Twitter, Briana shared several posts in support of Jade’s mom, Christy, then later deleted her tweets.

“I wanted to come on here bc I’m seeing a lot of bashing when it comes to [Christy]. Leave her alone. Nobody really knows what happened. She didn’t have a cellphone that was with service, she only had a car gps. She tried and I feel bad bc that’s [Jade’s] mom at the end of the day,” she tweeted.

Briana’s now deleted tweet in support of Christy. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana didn’t stop there and she continued tweeting in defense of Christy.

“No, her mother didn’t steal any of Jade’s medicine. Y’all are out of pocket,” Briana said in another tweet.

Briana’s continued tweets in support of Christy, which she has since deleted. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

She added in another separate tweet, “She loves jade and she tried her best under the circumstances that was handed to her. Be kind. U don’t know what someone is struggling with. It’s not fair[.]”

Jade took to her own Twitter account to share her feelings on what happened

Jade admitted that she has moved on from any drama between herself and her mom. She also revealed that regardless of what happened, she still loves her mom.

“The recovery definitely didn’t [go] as planned but sometimes that’s how life is. It’s on and done with. We’ve all moved on. Y’all want me to hate my mom over this s**t which is crazy. You ppl love misery lol at the end of the day that’s my mom and I love her,” Jade wrote.

Jade supported her mom after last night’s episode. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

She continued in another tweet, “You can be mad at ppl and still love them. Of course I was mad about the situation but I wasn’t with her, never thought she completely lied about how long it took to find the meds, just think it wasn’t organized and should have been handled differently. We live & learn,” she added.

Jade opened up about her mom stealing her prescriptions and denied that any such thing happened

She took to a Q&A on her Instagram stories when one of her fans commented, “Sorry but I think your mom filled the script and took the pills or kept them for herself[.]”

Jade said that her mom wouldn’t take her pills. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade replied, “Uhm no lol[.] My mom wouldn’t take my pills and use them. Also she’s never used pain pills nor been addicted to them.”

Jade left her fans hanging when she told them they would have to wait until the reunion to find out where she stands with her mom.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.