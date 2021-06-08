Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline shares message about tonight’s episode which will show her plastic surgery journey

Jade spoke out ahead of her recovery from plastic surgery footage airing. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline is gearing up to watch the Teen Mom 2 footage of her recovery from plastic surgery. The reality TV star revealed she would be having a few procedures done on social media and has shown off her new look quite frequently.

She went down to Florida to have the procedures done, bringing her family with her. While gearing up for everything, Jade met with and talked to Briana DeJesus about what to expect. She leaned on her co-star quite a bit throughout the whole ordeal.

The upcoming Teen Mom 2 episode will feature the beginning of Jade’s plastic surgery recovery process, and from the sneak peek released by MTV, it looks tough for the young mom.

Jade comments on Teen Mom 2 sneak peek

Over on Instagram, the sneak peek for Jade Cline being picked up after surgery is being shown. In it, Christy, Jade’s mom, is there to pick up her daughter. It’s clear that it’s uncomfortable for her to see her daughter that way, and from there, things get even more intense.

Ahead of the new episode, Jade decided to comment on the post shared by Teen Mom. She wrote, “Remember I AM THE ONE who makes decisions about my body. It’s my body, my life, MY story. I chose my journey. I am sharing my story bc I chose to.”

She continued, “Half the ppl with nasty negative comments wouldn’t have the balls to share their intimate life with the world. The ones that are here and positive and following along are the ones I do it for. [heart emoji] If you don’t like my story, you don’t have to watch lol [emoji]”

There have been plenty of comments from fans and viewers anticipating seeing how the surgery storyline played out. The previews for the upcoming episode allude to some trouble with Christy and getting Jade’s medicine. She answered some questions about it on Instagram, but the story of what happened wasn’t revealed.

What can viewers expect from Jade on Teen Mom 2 this season?

Earlier this year, Jade Cline alluded to some tough things happening for her this season on Teen Mom 2. Viewers have watched her on-again-off-again relationship with Sean, but it looks like that is off again.

As the rest of the season plays out, it will be interesting to see how intense the reunion will be. Jade hasn’t always had an easy time when filming those segments, and this year, it looks like that will remain true.

