Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline opens up about her mom stealing her prescriptions


Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 and mom Christy Smith
Fans were curious about Jade’s mom stealing her prescriptions, and she gave them some answers. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline answered some curious fan questions about her mom, Christy, allegedly stealing her prescription medications.

This week on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched a preview for next week’s episode, showing Jade after her Brazilian butt lift surgery.

The 23-year-old MTV star was in excruciating pain and the edited clip implied that her mom, Christy, who has a history of drug addiction, had gone missing with Jade’s prescriptions for pain medication.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Jade took to her Instagram stories to answer some fan questions about her surgery

The Teen Mom 2 star’s followers had questions about the alleged incident with her mom and she gave them some answers.

monsterscriticsreality

810 1,723

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Baby Daddy Podcast Drama! Teen Mom's Kail Lowry is clearing the podcast air and addressing fans...

View

Jun 3

32 2
Open
Baby Daddy Podcast Drama! Teen Mom's Kail Lowry is clearing the podcast air and addressing fans who are asking why Javi and Chris haven't been on Kail's podcast ☕️Coffee Convos.⁠☕️ ⁠ 🗣”I just wanna say that Javi has been on Coffee Convos not once, but twice. And Chris and I actually recorded an episode with Lindsie for Coffee Convos but, unfortunately, he mumbled his way through it, and so, um, we were unable to air that episode,” 🗣the Teen Mom 2 star told her followers.⁠ ⁠ Indirect shade? 🕶 Catch more details - including the full video of Kail "clearing the air" - at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ -----------------⁠ #teenmom #teenmomog #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #podcasts #coffeeconvos #shade #mumbling #clearingair #clappingback #trolls #youngmom #16andpregnant #reality #realitytvmom #tv #explorepage⁠

Baby Daddy Podcast Drama! Teen Mom's Kail Lowry is clearing the podcast air and addressing fans who are asking why Javi and Chris haven't been on Kail's podcast ☕️Coffee Convos.⁠☕️

🗣”I just wanna say that Javi has been on Coffee Convos not once, but twice. And Chris and I actually recorded an episode with Lindsie for Coffee Convos but, unfortunately, he mumbled his way through it, and so, um, we were unable to air that episode,” 🗣the Teen Mom 2 star told her followers.⁠

Indirect shade? 🕶 Catch more details - including the full video of Kail "clearing the air" - at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
-----------------⁠
#teenmom #teenmomog #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #podcasts #coffeeconvos #shade #mumbling #clearingair #clappingback #trolls #youngmom #16andpregnant #reality #realitytvmom #tv #explorepage⁠ ...

32 2

“Any future surgeries you would like?” asked one of Jade’s followers.

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

She answered, “Idk it definitely was a rough process and I’m not sure if I would want to go through something like that again LOL”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Another fan wanted to know if Jade paid for her surgery and her simple answer was, “Yes.”

More fans had questions related directly to Jade’s mom and wanted to know what happened with the prescription incident.

“Where was your mom when she was supposed to get your medication?” the fan asked.

“No idea,” was Jade’s reply.

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Another fan was upfront with their question when they asked, “Sooo, did your mom steal your prescription medication?”

Jade was a bit vague in her answer. “That’s not exactly what happened. You’ll have to watch next [week’s] [episode],” the MTV personality answered.

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Briana DeJesus helped Jade recover after surgery

Earlier this year, Jade underwent a Brazilian butt lift with 360 liposuction, a painful and often dangerous procedure.

She traveled to Miami, Florida for the surgery, where her newest BFF and castmate Briana DeJesus helped with her recovery while offering her home to Jade.

Jade said of Briana’s help during her surgery recovery, “I love her. She helped so much. So grateful!”

Did Jade hint at issues with her mom earlier this year?

Jade hinted at some serious drama coming on the show during her segments this season. She released a statement forewarning her fans that she would be making some “hard decisions” about who she keeps in her life.

Earlier this year, Jade opened up about her strained relationship with her mom, Christy. She said, “Right now, I don’t know. I don’t think we really talk that much right now. It’s kind of like a long story, but what transpired and what happened to get us to this point is all in the new season.”

So, it’s really a lot,” she added. “A lot during my surgery, and a lot of stuff happened during that time too that has us in the place we are now. So, I really don’t want to say too much about it, I guess. I mean, you’ll see exactly what happens in the new season.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x