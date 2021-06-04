Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline opens up about her mom stealing her prescriptions

Fans were curious about Jade’s mom stealing her prescriptions, and she gave them some answers. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline answered some curious fan questions about her mom, Christy, allegedly stealing her prescription medications.

This week on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched a preview for next week’s episode, showing Jade after her Brazilian butt lift surgery.

The 23-year-old MTV star was in excruciating pain and the edited clip implied that her mom, Christy, who has a history of drug addiction, had gone missing with Jade’s prescriptions for pain medication.

Jade took to her Instagram stories to answer some fan questions about her surgery

The Teen Mom 2 star’s followers had questions about the alleged incident with her mom and she gave them some answers.

“Any future surgeries you would like?” asked one of Jade’s followers.

She answered, “Idk it definitely was a rough process and I’m not sure if I would want to go through something like that again LOL”

Another fan wanted to know if Jade paid for her surgery and her simple answer was, “Yes.”

More fans had questions related directly to Jade’s mom and wanted to know what happened with the prescription incident.

“Where was your mom when she was supposed to get your medication?” the fan asked.

“No idea,” was Jade’s reply.

Another fan was upfront with their question when they asked, “Sooo, did your mom steal your prescription medication?”

Jade was a bit vague in her answer. “That’s not exactly what happened. You’ll have to watch next [week’s] [episode],” the MTV personality answered.

Briana DeJesus helped Jade recover after surgery

Earlier this year, Jade underwent a Brazilian butt lift with 360 liposuction, a painful and often dangerous procedure.

She traveled to Miami, Florida for the surgery, where her newest BFF and castmate Briana DeJesus helped with her recovery while offering her home to Jade.

Jade said of Briana’s help during her surgery recovery, “I love her. She helped so much. So grateful!”

Did Jade hint at issues with her mom earlier this year?

Jade hinted at some serious drama coming on the show during her segments this season. She released a statement forewarning her fans that she would be making some “hard decisions” about who she keeps in her life.

Earlier this year, Jade opened up about her strained relationship with her mom, Christy. She said, “Right now, I don’t know. I don’t think we really talk that much right now. It’s kind of like a long story, but what transpired and what happened to get us to this point is all in the new season.”

So, it’s really a lot,” she added. “A lot during my surgery, and a lot of stuff happened during that time too that has us in the place we are now. So, I really don’t want to say too much about it, I guess. I mean, you’ll see exactly what happens in the new season.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.