Jade Cline talks plans after Teen Mom 2, sharing her surgery journey on the show

Jade Cline talked to her fans recently about her plans after Teen Mom 2 ends and said she’s glad she was able to share her surgery journey on the show.

The MTV personality held a Q&A last week and answered several questions from her fans.

Jade revealed what her plans are after filming Teen Mom 2 ends

One question that a fan had for the 23-year-old star was, “What do you plan on doing after Teen Mom is over?”

Jade answered, “Same thing I do now LOL live life, work, make memories, spend time with those who matter.”

Another fan of Jade had a comment for her regarding her Teen Mom 2 BFF, Briana DeJesus.

They told Jade, “I show [sic] a preview of the season, and absolutely loved how Briana was worried about you. true friend”

Jade replied back, saying, “I love her. She helped so much. So grateful!”

When Jade recently talked in detail about her decision to have a Brazilian butt lift earlier this year, she revealed that she spent a good portion of her time recovering at Briana’s home in Orlando, Florida.

She traveled from her hometown of Indianapolis to Miami to have her surgery performed, and traveled to Orlando to recover with her castmate and BFF, Briana. Jade’s surgery and recovery will be featured on this season of Teen Mom 2.

Speaking of her surgery, another one of her fans wanted to know, “Do you regret doing the surgery? The upcoming season previews look brutal.”

Jade revealed that she has no regrets about having her surgery and is glad she filmed it for the show

She answered, “No. It’s raw and real. It was rough as hell but I got through it. Glad I shared my journey! a lot of crying and a lot of laughing LOL”

Ahead of the premiere of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, Jade talked about her relationships with her mom, Christy and her off-again boyfriend/baby daddy, Sean Austin. Both relationships have been strained since viewers have watched Jade’s journey play out on TV.

Jade opened up about her ‘rollercoaster’ relationship with Sean

“I feel like it’s really hard to say. I don’t really want to say too much because this new season that’s coming out, a lot happens from the beginning to the end. So, I don’t really want to get into too many details. It’s always a rollercoaster in my life so expect nothing less,” she said of her relationship with Sean.

Viewers watched during the season opener as Jade tried to work out a better co-parenting relationship with Sean.

Jade has stayed busy lately renovating a camper and recently took it for a weekend of camping with her daughter, Kloie.

Fans can watch Jade’s surgery journey and catch up with everything else keeping the Teen Mom star busy every Tuesday this season on the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.