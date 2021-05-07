Jade Cline asks fans for thoughts and questions about Teen Mom 2 premiere, and they delivered

Jade asked her followers if they had thoughts or questions about the Season 11 premiere of Teen Mom 2 and they answered candidly. Pic credit: @MTV

Jade Cline asked her followers if they had any thoughts or questions about the Teen Mom 2 premiere episode this week, and they were happy to answer.

During the first episode of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Jade asked her now ex-boyfriend Sean to be more present and consistent as a co-parent.

She told Sean, “Kloie really needs to see two parents that can communicate with each other good. Kloie needs you around because she’s really suffering without you.”

Since she and Sean had broken up and he moved out, Kloie was missing her dad and the routines they had established while he was living with her and Jade.

Jade, who wants to foster or adopt a child later in life, tells Sean that Kloie deserves good role models. She told cameras during her confessional that growing up, she and Sean both lacked the kind of role models she wants for their daughter.

The 23-year-old mom added that she doesn’t want Kloie to think that her and Sean’s problems are “on her shoulders.” Jade recently shared that she’s proud of her parenting skills when it comes to her daughter, Kloie.

Jade’s fans had plenty of thoughts when it came to her relationship with Sean

Some of Jade’s fans thought that she and Sean do put a lot of the burden of their relationship on their daughter, and they expressed it in the comments of Jade’s tweet.

Jade asked her followers for thoughts and questions about Tuesday’s episode. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

The MTV personality asked her Twitter followers, “Thoughts on last nights episode?? Any questions?!!”

Her followers were happy to oblige and showed up in her comments with both their thoughts and questions.

One of Jade’s followers addressed her ex-boyfriend Sean’s past addiction problems and gave her advice about a custody arrangement.

“Addiction doesn’t go away it just changes form. Just get a court order custody arrangement and move on. Will take a while to accept the new change, but will probably be much more better for your well being down the road.”

Another fan had some thoughts about where Jade should focus her attention, “You should only focus on your daughter and not Sean!! If you don’t stop helping him, he’ll never grow up!! He brings you down and you don’t need that!! Keep up the great work, you’re doing great!! You will make it!!!”

Jade’s followers offered their thoughts and questions about the season premiere episode. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

More Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out with advice

More fans spoke out in response to Jade’s request for thoughts and questions about the first episode. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

One fan saw a pattern when it comes to Jade and Sean’s relationship, saying, “You guys have a conversation and are back on “the same page” until he does his sh*t again… it’s a cycle, you have a lot on your plate and seem really stressed at times. Is it worth the stress? Maybe it’s time to walk away and get some sort of court ordered custody agreement”

Jade recently spoke out about the plastic surgery she had earlier this year, which will be documented this season.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.