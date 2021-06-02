Teen Mom 2 fans call out Jade for letting her mom Christy pick up her prescriptions

Fans of Teen Mom 2 called out Jade Cline for inviting her mom to her surgery after a preview of next week’s episode. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of Teen Mom 2 put Jade Cline on blast after a preview for next week’s episode showed her inviting her mom, Christy, to her cosmetic surgery.

Viewers have watched Jade’s story on Teen Mom 2, which focuses a lot on those closest to her, who also happen to struggle with drug addiction.

Jade’s mom, Christy, has been featured on the show many times and struggles with drug addiction

On the show, Christy has called Jade to bail her out of jail for drug charges, and is frequently looking for a place to live.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade allowed her mom to live with her several times, along with her off-again boyfriend, Sean, who also has a history of drug abuse.

At the end of this week’s episode, viewers got a glimpse of Jade’s plastic surgery journey, when she had a Brazilian butt lift performed.

That's a wrap on tonight's episode! Thanks for watching + tweeting with me. 🎬



Next Tuesday's #TeenMom2 is about to be a rollercoaster… pic.twitter.com/AYnm8GHMPo Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook! June 2, 2021

Jade Cline flew her family to Miami with her for the surgery

In the preview clip at the end of this week’s episode, Jade was seen asking Sean if he would take good care of her after her surgery, which would require full assistance for daily tasks like walking, using the bathroom, and showering.

Sean promised he would take good care of her, and mentioned that they would bring Jade straight back to their Airbnb, where they were staying in Miami for the surgery.

Sean’s reasoning for bringing Jade straight home was so that she could rest and not have to run around picking up her prescriptions. He mentioned that her mom would be picking up her medications for her.

Teen Mom shared a new clip on their Twitter page, showing more detail in Jade’s post-surgery experience.

The Teen Mom 2 clip implied that Jade’s mom took off with her prescriptions, leaving Jade in ‘excruciating’ pain

Later, Jade was seen in “excruciating” pain after her surgery, without her pain medication. Sean was seen telling Briana DeJesus, Jade’s friend who helped her after surgery, that Christy had been gone for two and a half hours and never returned with her medications.

Sean said he thought Christy was “full of s**t” and an ambulance was seen being called to take Jade back to the hospital in the end of the clip.

Fans of the show spoke out about Jade’s choice to have her mom pick up her prescriptions, given her history

Pic credit: @TeenMom/Twitter

One fan of the show didn’t mince words in their comment, calling Jade an “idiot” for inviting Christy. “Jade is SUCH [an] idiot like… It’s the same as me telling my 4 year old to bring me some skittles… and then being SHOCKED when she shows up with empty rainbow colored hands. Except I don’t do that cause I’m not a complete MORON,” the comment read.

Another fan of the show agreed that it wasn’t a smart decision for Jade to have her mom pick up her pain medication. “you sent an active addict to go pick up pain pills. you are all a different kind of stupid,” they wrote.

“Jade needs to cut ties with her mom and Shawn both! They’re all addicts! How awful!!” wrote another fan of the show.

Pic credit: @TeenMom/Twitter

One fan thought the other commenters needed to have more compassion and wrote, “You people are way [too] harsh! IT’S HER MOM. She’s going to want to believe with every fiber of her soul that she’ll do the right thing.”

They continued, “She’s not stupid she’s a daughter who desperately wants things to be different. Thank the lord you are not in her shoes!!”

“Jade [you’re] in my prayers!! Hope you get well soon !!” another fan commented.

Jade doesn’t regret having the surgery or filming her journey

Jade was put on blast this week for choosing to have a Brazilian butt lift, which is often viewed as a dangerous surgical procedure. Jade opened up about her choice to have the elective surgery, and didn’t regret filming her experience.

After issuing a statement about the hard decision of cutting people out of her life, many fans speculated Jade was referring to her mom, Christy, and it’s looking like they may be right.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.