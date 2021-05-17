Ahead of this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade issued a statement about some of the “hardest stuff” in her life that will be aired. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline has issued a statement ahead of this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, and talked about some of the “hardest stuff” she’s gone through and the “hard decisions” she had to make about who she surrounds herself with.

The 23-year-old mom of Kloie took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to give her followers a preemptive heads up that there will be some scenes in her segments that were hard for her.

Jade warned her fans that the upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2 show some ‘hard decisions’ she had to make

She told her fans, “So I just wanted to get on here and let ppl know about some of the new episodes that are about to air on Teen mom 2.. A lot of the stuff that happened was definitely a lot for me to handle.”

“I went through some of the hardest stuff in my life and had to make some hard decisions about who I surrounded myself with. I hope sharing my story can give ppl a better insight of my life/situation..”

“I don’t want to share too much but I really hope you all are sensitive to the situation & I really appreciate all the people that have supported me and been there for me throughout my journey.”

“Some people around me didn’t treat me the best but I’m still trying to overcome the situation and I’m still healing from some things that happened.”

Jade didn’t give specifics as far as who she cut out of her life or for what reason, but fans of the show had opinions about what they think happened. Some speculated that her struggles involved drugs, after she recently underwent a Brazilian butt lift surgery, and both her ex-boyfriend and mom are addicts.

A Teen Mom fan page on Instagram shared Jade’s story post and her reply to a fan

The page, Teen Mom Shade Room, also shared a screenshot of a fan comment that Jade replied to. The fan’s comment was directed at Jade and suggested that the MTV personality not feel “shame or guilt” for anything she has gone through.

Jade replied to the comment and said, “I don’t have any shame or guilt for the situation, but I know some people that are on these episodes will get a lot of hate and I just hope people are sensitive about it because I’m still healing from some of the situations.. it was really hard for me.”

She continued, “And I think it took a long time for me to process everything, but cutting some people out of my life was really hard but I hope people understand why.”

Most fans of the show speculate that Jade was talking about her ex-boyfriend, Sean and/or her mom, Christy and her boyfriend.

Jade has always had up-and-down relationships with Sean and her mom

Jade’s storyline on the show often features her dealing with Sean and her parents arguing with her over just about everything. Jade has gotten calls from her mom to bail her out of jail, and has even made Sean take drug tests to prove he was sober in order to continue living with her.

Jade did hint at her relationship problems in an interview earlier this year, and when asked about the status of her and Sean’s relationship, she said, “I feel like it’s really hard to say. I don’t really want to say too much because this new season that’s coming out, a lot happens from the beginning to the end. So, I don’t really want to get into too many details. It’s always a rollercoaster in my life so expect nothing less.”

“Right now, I don’t know. I don’t think we really talk that much right now. It’s kind of like a long story, but what transpired and what happened to get us to this point is all in the new season,” Jade said when asked about her relationship with her mom, Christy.

“A lot during my surgery, and a lot of stuff happened during that time too that has us in the place we are now. So, I really don’t want to say too much about it, I guess. I mean, you’ll see exactly what happens in the new season,” Jade continued.

Fans of the show will have to watch this week’s episode to find out what kind of drama went down and who Jade decided to cut from her life.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.