Teen Mom 2 fans put Jade Cline on blast for her decision to get a Brazilian butt lift

Jade Cline caught major flak from Teen Mom 2 fans for her decision to get a Brazilian butt lift. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline decided to have a Brazilian butt lift, and fans of Teen Mom 2 put her on blast for her decision to have elective cosmetic surgery.

Teen Mom’s Instagram page shared a preview clip of tonight’s episode, showing Jade’s pre-surgery journey.

In the clip, Jade reached out to friend and fellow Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus, who also had a Brazilian butt lift.

Jade’s insecurities drove her to get the surgery

Although Jade revealed that she is a confident person, she told cameras that she believes everyone has their own insecurities and admitted that she isn’t fully satisfied with her appearance.

When Jade video-called Briana, Briana warned her that the operation is extremely painful and that she would need full support after her surgery.

Jade confided in Briana that although her mom, Christy, would be staying with her in the same house after the surgery, the two can’t be around each other long.

Fans of the show spoke out about Jade’s decision to have surgery

“I feel bad for women that think they need this just to love their bodies. Risking their lives especially with small children at home. I wish women would love the skin theyre born in more [red heart emoji],” commented one fan of the show.

Another fan thought that Jade should try changing her habits instead of resorting to surgery. “Jade is shown drinking huge sodas and eating like crap. Eat better and exercise for Christ sake,” the fan wrote.

A third fan of the show warned of the dangers of Brazilian butt lifts.

“Brazilian butt lift is the most dangerous surgical procedure and it has the most people die per year from it,” the fan cautioned. “They just talked about this on TMZ yesterday and said 8 people died in Florida recently from it and all procedures were temporarily stopped.”

“This sends a terrible message to young girls watching the show. Love the skin [you’re] in,” wrote one more fan.

The MTV star admitted her surgery was very painful and doesn’t regret sharing her journey

Jade first opened up about her decision to undergo surgery last month when she revealed how painful the recovery was. She also revealed that she spent some of her recovery time with Briana and her family in Orlando.

The 23-year-old cosmetologist showed off her impressive new figure last month while visiting New York City to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion episode.

When asked about whether she regretted sharing her surgery journey, Jade said, “No. It’s raw and real. It was rough as hell but I got through it. Glad I shared my journey! a lot of crying and a lot of laughing LOL”

Jade recently made a statement ahead of the past two weeks’ episodes, warning fans that she had to make some tough decisions about cutting people out of her life.

After leaving Sean hanging after last week’s proposal, fans are wondering if someone else in Jade’s life will get the ax.

Fans can tune in tonight and find out how the rest of Jade’s pre-surgery journey went.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.