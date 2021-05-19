Teen Mom 2: Were Sean and Jade engaged and what was her statement all about?

Jade Cline released a statement prior to last night’s episode, but what was she referring to and were she and Sean engaged? Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 has confused some fans of the show after she released a statement prior to last night’s episode. After she seemingly broke up with Sean this year on social media, some are asking if the two were ever even engaged.

Ahead of the recent episode, Jade released a statement to her followers, warning them that some of the upcoming episodes would include footage of some of the “hardest stuff” in her life.

Jade’s statement implied she withstood tough times and mistreatment, but that wasn’t the case in last night’s episode

Her statement read, “So I just wanted to get on here and let ppl know about some of the new episodes that are about to air on Teen mom 2.. A lot of the stuff that happened was definitely a lot for me to handle.”

She continued, “I went through some of the hardest stuff in my life and had to make some hard decisions about who I surrounded myself with. I hope sharing my story can give ppl a better insight of my life/situation.. I don’t want to share too much but I really hope you all are sensitive to the situation & I really appreciate all the people that have supported me and been there for me throughout my journey.”

She added, “Some people around me didn’t treat me the best but I’m still trying to overcome the situation and I’m still healing from some things that happened.”

A Teen Mom fan page shared Jade’s message below.

Fans speculated what Jade’s statement was in reference to

Last night’s episode didn’t reveal much that most fans would consider “hard decisions,” so it’s unclear what exactly she was alluding to, though it’s possible the issues she mentioned haven’t aired yet.

Some fans of the show have speculated that Jade was referring to her mom, Christy, stealing her prescription pain meds from her after she had her Brazilian butt lift surgery.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 speculated what they thought Jade’s message was referencing. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

One fan of the show commented, “Did someone steal her pain meds from her surgery recovery?”

Another fan responded, “that would be messed up but not surprising.”

A follower of the page thought that Jade’s mom was the reason she shared a statement ahead of the episode and said, “from the preview it made it sound like her mom stole her pain meds but her mom made it sound like there wasn’t any to pick up but she took them idk[.]”

Fans questioned whether Jade’s statement referred to her mom stealing her prescription meds. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Sean and Jade looked to be co-parenting well but their relationship is a roller coaster

During last night’s episode, viewers watched as Sean and Jade tried to co-parent peacefully after a tumultuous relationship history and Jade moved into a new house.

Sean and Jade seemed to be getting along better, but it looked like Sean wanted more in their relationship than Jade did. Jade felt that Sean was rushing things, and she wanted to take things one step at a time before they discussed him moving back in.

Sean took Jade’s friend to the side, away from MTV cameras, and revealed that he bought her a ring and was going to propose to her.

Were Jade and Sean engaged earlier this year?

The on-again-off-again couple sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when Jade was spotted with a sparkler on her left ring finger while they vacationed in Las Vegas.

Less than two weeks later, Jade seemingly confirmed that she and Sean were done, when she scrubbed her Instagram profile of his pictures and told fans that they could “have him.”

Fans of the show will have to watch next week to find out if Jade accepted Sean’s proposal, what else Jade’s segments reveal, and if her statement makes sense after more of her story is uncovered this season.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.