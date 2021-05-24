Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline shows off impressive figure after Brazilian butt lift surgery

After undergoing a Brazilian butt lift earlier this year, Jade showed off the results in an Instagram post Pic credit: MTV

After undergoing a Brazilian butt lift earlier this year, Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline showed off her impressive figure in a social media post.

The 23-year-old MTV star has been showing off the results of her surgery since going under the knife this past January.

In a picture taken in New York City’s Times Square, Jade posed for the camera, in a pair of tight, white rolled-up denim shorts and a tie-dye t-shirt, holding a round handbag, and her long hair cascaded to her waist.

Jade showed off her new slim figure

Jade looked off into the distance as she stood on a New York City street at night, surrounded by the glow of lights and digital billboards.

She captioned her post, “City Girl Vibes 🌃 Outside alllll summer 🤪”

One of Jade’s newfound BFF’s and fellow Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus was quick to comment on the post, telling her friend, “Ok sis with the slim waist and big boootyyyyyyy,”

Jade was in Times Square for the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, along with the rest of the cast, except for Ashley Jones, who filmed her segment virtually.

The MTV personality was spotted make-up-free as she got glammed for the reunion, as some fans thought she looked unrecognizable.

Jade opened up about her surgery earlier this year

She first admitted she had surgery done earlier this month when she went on record saying that she traveled from Indiana to Miami, Florida to have a Brazilian butt lift performed.

A Brazilian butt lift, or BBL, involves suctioning fat from another part of the body and injecting it into the butt, adding more volume.

Jade’s BFF Briana DeJesus commented on her post Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade also talked about filming her surgery and recovery for Teen Mom 2 and admitted that the recovery was much more painful than she anticipated.

“I feel like it was definitely hard, but I mean a lot of Tylenol, a lot of water, that basically was all I could do. Went to the gym and stuff, you know I kind of just did small workouts to get myself back to feeling better,” she explained.

Jade’s BFF Briana DeJesus played a part in her surgery journey

Jade and Briana are such close friends that Jade stayed with Briana and her family in Orlando, Florida after her surgery in Miam to recover.

In regard to Briana helping her, Jade said, “I love her. She helped so much. So grateful!”

Briana recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez.

Ahead of last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade released a statement, warning her viewers that she was going to be dealing with some of the “hardest stuff” in her life.

Last week’s episode left viewers hanging after her on-again-off-again boyfriend and baby daddy Sean Austin bought Jade a ring, and has fans wondering if he’ll propose to his baby mama.

Fans will have to tune in tomorrow night to find out if the couple was able to work things out, or if their relationship hit another bump in the road.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.