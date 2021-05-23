Teen Mom 2: Will Sean propose (again) to Jade?

After this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, fans are wondering if Sean is going to propose to Jade. Pic credit: MTV

On the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, audiences watched as Sean Austin purchased a ring for Jade Cline and secretly showed it to one of her friends, sparking rumors that the on-and-off couple might have gotten engaged.

Jade’s baby daddy, Sean, has already proposed to her once before, shortly after their daughter, Kloie, was born on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant back in 2018.

This week, viewers watched as Sean called Jade’s friend, Kelsey, outside to look at a ring he had, although cameras only caught audio of the exchange. Jade had no clue what was going on, as her baby daddy was trying to be discreet.

Sean secretly bought Jade a ring and told her friend about it

Sean told Kelsey, “I don’t trust her mom or grandma to keep a secret, but can you keep a secret? I got her a gift.”

“Oh my God!” was Kelsey’s reaction when she walked outside to see the ring Sean was talking about.

“It’s f***ing a lot of diamonds. This is three and a half carats. She’s going to love it, right?” Sean asked Kelsey.

Kelsey answered with a, “Yes.”

Earlier in the episode, Jade was telling Kelsey that her communication with Sean seemed to be on the mend, and admitted that what is “meant to be will happen.”

The two initially separated and Jade wanted a fresh start, so she moved into a new rental, while Sean stayed in an extended stay hotel, as the troubled couple decided where they wanted to take their relationship.

Jade felt as though Sean was moving too fast and didn’t have the same intentions as her, as far as where their relationship was headed.

During a confessional, Sean got candid about his feelings for Jade, admitted to thinking about marriage

“I’ve got my eyes set and I’m headed in the right path. I guess the light at the end of the tunnel is definitely going to be marriage eventually and more kids. I’m going to do what I gotta do to make sure that happens. Stay tuned,” Sean told a diary cam.

Sean and Jade have a rocky past and have broken up and gotten back together several times on the show. The off-again couple already sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when Jade was spotted with a sparkler on her left ring finger.

Only weeks later, the couple was broken up yet again, and Jade told her followers of Sean, they could “have him.”

Jade’s relationships seem to cause her plenty of drama

Last week, Jade issued a statement and hinted at some trying times about to be aired on the show, saying, “I went through some of the hardest stuff in my life and had to make some hard decisions about who I surrounded myself with.”

It’s unclear who Jade was referring to, as far as who she surrounded herself with, but based on an interview she gave earlier this year, it looks like things between herself and her mom, Christy, aren’t exactly going smoothly.

Fans will have to heed Sean’s advice and “stay tuned” to find out if Jade and Sean get engaged, or if they continue their volatile relationship.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.