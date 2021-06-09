Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline’s mom gets backlash on social media after her behavior in latest episode

Teen Mom 2 fans bash Jade Cline’s mom. Pic credit:MTV

Last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 was an intense one for Jade Cline and now her mom is getting bashed by fans of the show. If you saw the episode, then you totally understand why viewers are outraged at what happened.

Jade went into surgery for a full-body overhaul via a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), plus liposuction on her neck and a “boob job.” The intense procedures, which were all done in one day, left the 23-year-old in excruciating pain and after leaving the hospital she was given prescription pain meds to help alleviate the discomfort.

Unfortunately, the Teen Mom 2 star and her boyfriend Sean decided to enlist her mom Christy to pick up her prescriptions and let’s just say that was a bad idea. Hours later, Jade was in agonizing pain and her mom and stepdad had still not returned with her meds.

Teen Mom 2 fans bash Jade Cline’s mom

Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Sean scrambled to find out why Christy had still not returned with Jade’s pain medication after two hours. And as you can imagine, many of them felt that Christy, who’s had her own issues with addiction in the past, had actually snagged the pills for herself.

When Sean called Christy, she explained that they visited several pharmacies in the area but none of them had the required prescription, so they were been driving around Miami trying to get the pain meds.

However, the pain became so unbearable for the MTV star, that they eventually had to call an ambulance. Briana DeJesus– who was also in Miami to support Jade– jumped into action and made the call for an ambulance to arrive. As they awaited the ambulance Jade could be heard crying from her room and saying she knew her mom wasn’t going to come back.

When the ambulance arrived, Briana further explained the situation, but the EMT asked for the cameras to be turned off and that’s where the episode ended. So now we wait to see what happens next week.

Nonetheless, after seeing the drama play out last night, fans were absolutely outraged and they took to social media to bash Christy.

Jade Cline defends her mom against backlash

We don’t know how the rest of the scene will play out quite yet, because when last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 ended, Christy had still not returned to the house.

However, it seems Christy did come through for her daughter after all because when Jade saw the comments about her mom, she quickly came to her defense.

“Y’all want me to hate my mom over this s**t which is crazy. You ppl love misery lol at the end of the day that’s my mom and I love her,” retorted Jade.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.