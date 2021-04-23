Robyn Brown clarifies ‘I love this conversation’ statement, about Sister Wives finale

Robyn clarified her statements on Twitter. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown felt she needed to clarify a statement she made about “loving” a tough conversation between the spouses and said she didn’t love the drama, but the positive interactions they had.

Robyn tweeted to her followers, “So when I said “I love this conversation. I love this so much”, it was those positive interactions and communications that I love not all the drama that happened when we first started talking.”

During the season finale of Sister Wives, Kody and his four wives met on their property at Coyote Pass to discuss their communication issues. Robyn was totally on board with Janelle’s decision to push the family to talk out their problems.

Christine also brought up her idea to move the family back to Utah. Robyn admitted “surprised and shocked” her, and ended up in her walking away, claiming she “Can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.”

The conversation didn’t go as smoothly as planned, especially because when it came time for Kody to express his feelings, he shut down and told his wives that his family was “an obstacle” to his own goals.

Robyn wanted to clarify what she meant during the spouses’ communication meeting

Robyn’s tweet was aimed at clarifying her statement that she “loved” the conversation so much, explaining that she actually loved the positive interactions between the plural spouses.

Robyn cleared up what she meant about a comment she made during the season finale. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Understandably, scenes get edited and sometimes the messages are miscommunicated, as Robyn’s sister wife, Janelle, pointed out earlier this season.

After Janelle and Robyn adamantly rejected Christine’s idea to move back to Utah, many fans thought Robyn was selfish for not wanting to move her kids out of Flagstaff.

Sister Wives fans couldn’t resist an opportunity to slam Robyn in the comments

Some fans thought Robyn was justifying what she said and another accused her of having a conniving spirit. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

One follower compared Robyn to a notorious character in the Bible and blamed her for the family falling apart.

“Robyn you have the spirit of Delilah. The Browns were a happy family before you and things fell apart after you. It’s so sad that American and Christine hate life now. Kody is in your control and it’s sad.”

Another fan of the show told Robyn she was justifying what she said: “Sounds like you are justifying.”

Fans sounded off in Robyn’s comments. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Another follower accused Robyn of “destroying” the family: “You destroyed this family and you continue to do so, Kody has to be with your little kids all the time? no honest he was a part time dad to the rest you aren’t special”

Fans didn’t hold back the insults. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Fans got brutal with insults and name-calling

One fan of the show resorted to name-calling when telling Robyn what they felt.

“U had no problem forcing everyones poor kids even in senior year to move to AZ because it’s what u forced em to do yet u wont move your kids now that arent even his damn kids or their family? U are sick seriously sick Leave that family alone U broke it an done enough damage pig”

Robyn takes a lot of heat from trolls online, although some argue that she’s been the peacemaker in the family.

Others have thought that Robyn has plotted to be Kody’s only wife since she joined the family in 2010.

She and Kody recently discussed expanding the family, but weren’t on the same page when it came to having more kids.

There hasn’t been any word of a tell-all special like TLC has aired after previous seasons, so fans will have to wait for news of a new season of Sister Wives to see if the mega-sized family has worked out any of their issues from Season 15.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.