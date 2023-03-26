Raquel Leviss files to drop restraining order against Scheana Shay

The Vanderpump Rules cast drama continues as Raquel Leviss has reportedly filed to drop her restraining order against co-star Scheana Shay.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel filed for a temporary restraining order against Scheana after a physical altercation allegedly occurred in which Scheana struck Raquel and punched her in the eye.

The tension between castmates is ongoing after the bombshell reveal that Raquel had been engaged in a 7-month-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

Considering that Sandoval had been in a nearly decade-long relationship with his partner Ariana Madix at the time, it’s unsurprising that the news was catastrophic.

Since then, the cast has prepared and filmed their Season 10 reunion special. Historically, the reunion specials have been a source for airing grievances and have resulted in arguably some of the most dramatic moments in reality television history.

And while Season 10’s reunion is likely to be equally as dramatic, due to Raquel’s restraining order against Scheana, the two weren’t permitted to film with one another during taping for the reunion.

However, it has recently been revealed that the restraining order has been dissolved.

Raquel Leviss’ restraining order against Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay has reportedly been dropped

While in place, Raquel’s temporary restraining order against Scheana meant the two needed to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards, and they weren’t permitted to speak to one another.

Now, in a new report, the restraining order is set to come to an end.

Raquel shared in a statement with ET, “I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO [Temporary Restraining Order] from moving forward after the 29th.”

The statement also acknowledged that Raquel had originally hoped to have the temporary restraining order resolved prior to filming, but they came up short.

Raquel further elaborated that she initially filed the order in the hopes that it would allow for a “cooling-off period” after their alleged altercation. She added that she didn’t want to follow through on a permanent restraining order against Scheana.

Raquel and her legal team reportedly tried to come to an agreement with Scheana before the filming of VPR’s reunion for Season 10

According to an anonymous source speaking with People, both stars’ legal teams attempted to resolve the restraining order prior to filming for the reunion, but they were ultimately unable to come to an agreement in time.

“Production was aware that Raquel wanted to drop the TRO so that she and Scheana could film together,” the source revealed to the publication.

The source continued to share that while Raquel agreed to state there was no fault in the argument that led to it getting physical, Scheana and her legal team refused to back down and insisted that Raquel admit the “punch never happened.”

When Raquel refused, the “talks came to a standstill.”

While the drama between Raquel and Scheana continues, Ariana is working on healing from the end of her nearly decade-long relationship with Tom.

Ariana Madix throws shade at Tom Sandoval heading into the Pump Rules Season 10 reunion

The cast showed up to film the reunion earlier this week, and Ariana seemingly seized the opportunity to throw shade at her now ex-boyfriend.

While heading into the reunion, Ariana was snapped sporting a matching yellow hoodie and sweatpants set that read “1-800-BOYS-LIE” across the chest of the hoodie. And along one of the pant legs were the words, “We’re sorry the number you are trying to reach has moved on.”

Fans will have to tune into the reunion after Season 10 wraps up to watch it unfold.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.