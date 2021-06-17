LPBW: The countdown is on — Amy Roloff is headed to Michigan for one last trip ahead of her August nuptials

Amy Roloff is headed to her home state of Michigan for one last trip before her wedding. Pic credit: TLC

With just two and a half months until she ties the knot with fiance Chris Marek, Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is taking one last trip to visit family and friends in Michigan.

As LPBW viewers found out this week on the show, Amy and Chris officially settled on their wedding date: August 28, 2021.

Chris gave Amy an ultimatum to clear out space for him in her new home before he would agree to securing a date for their wedding.

Amy finally cleaned out her garage and home office, and gave Chris the honor of choosing their wedding date.

The countdown to Amy and Chris’ wedding is on

Amy took to her Instagram stories to tell her followers that it’s just hitting her, how near her wedding actually is now.

“I am doing… I was just thinking, in fact… I am doing an interview for our show, Little People, Big World, and I just thought about it. It is only two and half months away before I get married,” Amy told the camera.

She added text that read, “I was just thinking… 2 1/2 months until I get Married!”

She continued, “I really think I’m getting more excited about it, you know? I got my dress! There’s gonna be so much to do. I’m taking a trip to Michigan to see my dad, family, and maybe a few friends, and when I get back, it’ll only be two months.”

Amy captioned her video, “I’m Excited! Michigan trip first Then just 2 months til I get married Oh boy[.]”

Amy can’t believe how close her wedding is getting

“I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ You guys! Wait a minute, do you see it? I’m getting married. Wow!” Amy added, as she held up her ring finger and showed off her heart-shaped engagement ring to her followers.

Amy added a red heart outline around the words, “2 1/2 months away til I get married[.]”

Amy also shared a post about her impending nuptials on IG

Amy posted a selfie, wearing a purple top and matching jewelry and lipstick, while her rescue dog, Felix, lounged in the grass in the background.

She told her 1.3 million followers, “Can’t believe that I’m getting married in just about 2 1/2 months. What? 💐. It’s coming up fast and lots to do. ♥️.”

On this week’s episode, viewers watched as Chris failed to understand Amy’s urgency in planning their wedding.

At the time of filming, the couple had 10 months before their wedding date. They still hadn’t secured a venue, and it seems that the couple may be tying the knot at Roloff Farms, according to a source.

Will Amy and Chris marry on the farm?

Amy’s ex-husband of 30 years, Matt Roloff, offered the farm as a venue to her and Chris since they were having trouble finding one in time, and during the pandemic.

If Amy and Chris end up marrying on the farm, some think that Matt would try and ruin his ex’s special day. One of Amy’s BFF’s, Lisa, said so during an earlier episode this season.

While Amy is off to visit her side of the family in Michigan, the couple was recently in Chris’s home state of Idaho for a camping trip ahead of their wedding.

LPBW fans are curious to know whether Amy and Chris will choose the farm as their wedding venue, and can’t wait to see the couple tie the knot!

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.