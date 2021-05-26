LPBW: Will Matt Roloff ruin Amy’s wedding if she gets married on the farm?

If Amy decides to get married on the farm, would Matt ruin the wedding? Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff offered the farm to his ex-wife, Amy Roloff for her wedding this season on Little People, Big World, but if she decides to have the ceremony on the farm, would Matt ruin it?

Matt’s offer came while he and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, were visiting Amy and Chris’ new house, since they couldn’t make it to their housewarming party.

The two couples sat outside and when the topic of wedding venues came up and Chris mentioned they hadn’t solidified one, Matt offered them the farm as a venue.

Amy was initially against the idea, though Chris disagreed and thought it was a great idea. It’s since been reported that the couple has decided to get married on the farm.

Amy invited her BFF’s Deb and Lisa over for some girl time

On a recent episode of the show, Chris was away for a few days, so Amy invited her friends Deb and Lisa to come over for some girl time.

When the topic of Amy’s wedding came up, Lisa asked her if she was still considering the farm as a venue.

Amy admitted that she was still considering it, making her friends pause and think before Lisa offered Amy some food for thought.

“But just think of having something without any attachments, a clean slate,” Lisa told Amy as they sat outside.

Amy confessed during her solo interview, “I think Lisa has some legitimate concerns, you know, whether Chris or I get married on the farm. There will be connections to the past, that will probably go through my mind.”

Later in the evening, the topic came up with Lisa and Deb again and Amy told them that the farm wasn’t “ruled out” and admitted she wasn’t sure if Matt would do anything on the farm for the occasion.

Lisa and Deb didn’t seem thrilled about Amy getting married on the farm

Lisa, who seemed against a farm wedding, said to Amy, “Well, do you want to have those challenges while you’re trying to have a wedding?”

“No. He said he wasn’t going to be involved,” Amy answered, “It’s not like he’s gonna say, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do that,’ you know, that type of stuff.”

Deb spoke up and told Amy, “Well, we’d have to be the buffer.”

Lisa did a solo interview with the cameras inside, and told them, “Every event I’ve worked on there, Matt’s always had to have something going on there that is different than what we had planned.”

She continued, “I don’t think he’s going to intentionally try to ruin anything, but then again, we don’t know.”

Matt and Amy have a long history and recently it’s been volatile

Amy has struggled with moving on since her and Matt’s divorce in 2016, and many fans think she’s still bitter towards Matt and Caryn’s relationship.

Recently, fans even discussed the thought that Matt might have offered the farm to Amy as “free publicity.”

Regardless of where Amy decides to hold her and Chris’ August wedding, fans can bet they’ll get to see some of the festivities filmed for the show.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.