LPBW: Did Matt Roloff offer the farm to Amy for her wedding as ‘free publicity?’

LPBW fans are wondering if Matt Roloff offered the farm to Amy as a wedding venue as a way to garner free publicity. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of Little People, Big World are questioning Matt Roloff’s motives for offering the farm to Amy and her fiance, Chris, for their upcoming wedding, and some feel it was to garner “free publicity” for Roloff Farms.

This season on the show, fans watched as Matt and his longtime girlfriend, Caryn, visited Amy and Chris at their new house, and the topic quickly turned to wedding planning.

When Amy and Chris revealed that they were having trouble securing a venue for their wedding, Matt swiftly offered Roloff Farms to the couple as a free venue to get married.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amy was not on board with the idea at first, although Chris thought it made sense, and now a source reported that the couple finally agreed to have their August nuptials take place on the farm.

Viewers aren’t convinced Matt was simply making a nice gesture with his offer, some believe he has ulterior motives

One Reddit user shared a post with the headline, “Matt only offered the farm for Amy’s wedding to have free publicity for roloff farm weddings on the show[.]”

The user shared their views on Matt’s offer to Amy to use the farm for her wedding, “This might not be a revolutionary idea. But he knows the wedding will be shot for the show and they’ve been trying to make weddings a bigger part of the business.”

One Reddit user posed the idea that Matt Roloff offered Amy the farm for her wedding only as a way to make money. Pic credit: u/dandydaniella/Reddit

“His offer was all out of self interest. He has no weird feelings about it because he’s only interested in how this will make him money down the line,” they continued.

More Reddit users gave their opinions about Matt’s intentions for offering the farm

One said, “Tots. And a weird f you to her – like I got it alllllllll. Now I am fully lord of the manor and can bequeath as I see fit without your approval. Yeah I am bitter too Amy, bitter.”

One fan of the show thought that Amy selling her portion of the farm to Matt means she’ll be phased out of the show, and another felt that Matt’s offer was a way to flex on Amy. Pic credit: u/dandydaniella/Reddit

Another fan of the show felt like Amy selling her portion of the farm to Matt will only phase her out from the show, “Now that you no longer live there, you will be phased off the show. The show is not just the family (which it should be), it’s the farm that they were all connected to.”

“Production is not going to film all over Oregon. It’s too disjointed. The show, if it continues, will probably now focus on Zach’s family and his rocky interactions in trying to be a business partner with Matt.”

More fans of LPBW wondered why Amy would want to get married on the farm, and some thought Matt’s offer was all for a storyline. Pic credit: u/dandydaniella/Reddit

“Why the heck would Amy and Chris WANT to get married there? A place that in recent years has been nothing but traumatic and a headache for her, that is deeply intertwined with the history of her ex husband and their relationship,” one fan questioned.

Fans of LPBW thought Matt’s offer was simply a storyline for the show

One LPBW fan thought that Matt only offered the farm to Amy as a way to keep content for the show.

“Pretty sure it’s to have content for the show. If they want deal with TLC they both have to keep doing something dramatic and interesting. Amy would be off the show if she just had a small and intimate wedding. She’s interesting because of her interactions with Matt and Caryn,” they wrote.

Matt and Amy divorced in 2016 after 30 years of marriage and a life together on the farm, which Amy reflected on after Matt bought her out from her portion of the farm property.

The ex-couple still find it hard to get along, as evidenced in last week’s episode when they met up to sign the paperwork to finalize their buyout deal. Still, many fans of the show think Amy needs to get over her hurt and animosity towards Matt and move on with her life.

The TLC star seems to be doing just that, with an August wedding in the works, spending time with her four kids and four grandchildren, and running her multiple businesses.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.