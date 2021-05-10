LPBW: Matt Roloff invites Amy and Chris to get married on the farm

In a preview clip for the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, Matt suggests that Amy and Chris get married on the farm. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff, the patriarch of the Roloff family, suggested that his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, get married on the farm in a new preview clip for the upcoming season of Little People, Big World.

Amy and her fiance, Chris Marek, are planning their wedding this season on Little People, Big World and when she invited Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn, over for lunch, the topic of a venue came up in conversation.

Matt and Caryn joined Amy at her home with her fiance Chris for a small get-together

Matt and Caryn showed up at Amy’s new home, where she hosted a light outdoor lunch. The two couples don’t hang out often, especially if other friends or family aren’t in attendance.

Caryn said to the camera, “I don’t even remember a time where the four of us were together without, you know, being surrounded by other friends family. That I just was hoping it was going to be pleasant. I brought some wine and when she [Amy] started to open it, I was like, yes!”

The foursome sat outside to enjoy wine and started talking about plans on the farm. Chris asked Matt about his plans for his new dream home and Matt talked about all of the architects he’s bringing in because of his indecisiveness about his building plans.

Matt revealed last month that he’s ready to start building his dream home.

Amy told cameras during her confessional that she was glad she didn’t “have to deal with that anymore,” when it came to Matt’s many ongoing projects and ideas and wanting things done so quickly.

Caryn asked about Amy and Chris’ wedding plans

After a bit of awkward silence, Caryn asked Amy and Chris what their wedding plans were.

Chris spoke up, “Well, you know, it’s talking about all these cancellations, it’s… it’s really about finding a venue first.”

Matt revealed that he and Caryn want Amy and Chris to get married on the farm

“We think you should do it at the farm,” Matt told Chris and Amy, with a smile.

Amy scratched her head and Chris leaned forward in his chair, both looking somewhat surprised at the offer.

When Chris asked, “Really?” Matt reaffirmed his suggestion.

Caryn chimed in, “Absolutely.”

After some more awkward silence, Matt said, “I mean that, I mean I didn’t just spontaneous, we thought, you know, if you want to.”

Although Chris was open to the idea, Amy wasn’t as thrilled about it

Amy didn’t look too thrilled when she responded, “Yeah, well I don’t know about that,” but Chris revealed that he’d be open to the idea and Caryn claimed that Matt has been “adamant” about it since “day one.”

But Amy reinforced her uncertainty about the idea one more time and said, “I’m not sure about that.”

Earlier this year, a source reported that Amy hadn’t invited Matt and Caryn to her wedding, although the couple was expecting to be invited and to attend.

Amy and Chris are getting married in late summer, as she revealed earlier this year, after the pandemic put the couple’s original nuptials on hold.

Amy and her best girlfriends recently celebrated her pre-bachelorette party with a getaway to the La Quinta resort in Palm Springs, where Amy fully enjoyed herself, and may have had a little too much to drink while sharing her trip with fans.

Fans of the show will get to watch Amy’s wedding planning this season, as well as follow Matt and his many ongoing projects at the farm, as a brand new season of LPBW debuts this week.

Little People, Big World premieres for Season 22 on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.