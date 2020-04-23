Little People Big World: Is Amy Roloff inviting ex-husband Matt to her wedding?

Little People Big World star Amy Roloff has spilled if she has invited ex-husband Matt Roloff to her upcoming wedding to Chris Marek. It has been four years since Matt and Amy finalized their divorce after nearly 28 years of marriage.

Up until recently, the former couple lived on the same family property, Roloff Family Farm. It is where they raised their four children, twin sons, Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly and son Jacob. Amy left the home she has known for decades to move into a new house with Chris.

Is Matt invited to Amy’s wedding?

Amy has revealed that Matt, as well as his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, will be invited to her wedding. She spilled the news during a recent interview with US Weekly.

“It’s not like they’re not going to be invited,” said Amy expressed to the weekly magazine.

The Little People Big World star shared ahead of the new season that she and Chris have postponed their wedding until 2021. No, there is no trouble in paradise. Amy declared the couple has too much going on right now, especially with moving into a new house.

She spilled the postponement news during a Facebook Live. Amy also insisted she tends to have a traditional wedding to Chris. They will not elope.

Amy and Chris don’t think Matt will attend the wedding

Neither Amy nor Chris think that Matt and Chandler will attend their wedding. There has been a lot of drama between the two couples in the past.

“I like Matt; I get along with him fine and Caryn. But we’re not friends that hang out. We don’t do things together,” Chris shared with Us Weekly.

Amy echoed her fiancée’s sentiment then added, “I wouldn’t expect them to come because of what they expressed in the past. But the past is the past. Things can change in the future. We’ll see.”

It has not been easy for the two couples to develop a healthy coexistence for the sake of the kids. Amy believes Matt began his relationship with Caryn, who is a long-time employee at Roloff Farms, while they were still married.

Both Matt Roloff and his ex-wife Amy Roloff have found love again. Amy will marry Chris Marek next year. Matt plans to propose to Caryn Chandler soon. Little People Big World has featured both of their budding relationships, as well as the challenges of accepting that your ex has moved on with someone new.

Little People Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.