LPBW: Fans think Amy Roloff was intoxicated during an IG video — Here’s why

Amy Roloff is living her best life with her besties in Palm Springs for her pre-bachelorette party, and her fans think she may have had a little bit to drink, judging from her behavior in an Instagram video.

Amy kicked off her video by telling her fans that she’s in Palm Springs with her besties, Lisa and Deb, for her pre-bachelorette festivities, which kicked off earlier this week.

Amy had trouble pronouncing the name of her resort, slurred her words, and rambled for over five minutes

She had trouble saying they were celebrating the pre-bachelorette party, and instead, it came out as “pee,” causing Amy and her BFFs to laugh.

Amy mispronounced the name of the resort, La Quinta. Although she was filming the video outside, she told her followers that they were “getting ready to go outside,” then caught herself and said, “Oh my gosh! What, one margarita?” as Deb and Lisa laughed in the background.

Amy mispronounced the La Quinta again, slurred a few words, and stuttered while trying to form sentences. Although Amy claimed her video was “quick,” she talked for over five minutes, often repeating the same thing.

At one point, her friends told the camera, “Bye!” before Amy started filming again, noting that the connection was bad. She began reading followers’ comments on the screen as her friends awkwardly waited for her to end the video in the background.

Amy captioned her video, “Palm Springs CA Pre BACHORELETTE with my two besties. Quick live video #amyroloffsprebachelorette Thanks everyone”

LPBW fans point out the reality tv star’s behavior

One of Amy’s followers said, “Amy you’re sloshed” while another sarcastically told her, “Wow…..have another cocktail Amy.”

Amy’s fan told her and her BFFs, “Hey ladies! Amy don’t you have another drink 😂😂”

Another commenter said, “she doesn’t know where she is and basically can’t talk! Cheers!”

Still another fan added, “and she won’t stop talking…..”

At one point during the video, Amy mentioned that she would like to do a Q&A on her IG stories, and a fan couldn’t help but poke fun at her for it. They wrote, “Maybe do that Q and A when you’re sober?? 😂😂😂👏👏”

Other fans noticed Amy’s behavior and thought she was intoxicated as well, saying, “I noticed that too!!! Slurring her words!!”

“You can always tell, it’s in the eyes & it’s not a good look. I support her, she’s great, but drinking too much is a deal breaker,” said one fan, who wasn’t impressed with Amy imbibing.

Amy’s pre-bachelorette party is in preparation for her August nuptials

Amy confirmed that her wedding date is this August when she’ll marry her fiance, Chris Marek. The couple got engaged in September 2019, and the proposal was featured in an episode of Little People Big World, which Chris later admitted he regretted filming.

Little People Big World returns Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.