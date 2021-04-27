LPBW: Amy Roloff celebrates pre-bachelorette party with her BFFs

Amy is celebrating her pre-bachelorette party with her girlfriends this week. Pic credit: TLC

Little People Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is in Palm Springs, CA to celebrate her soon-to-be wife status this week with a pre-bachelorette party with her BFFs, Lisa and Deb.

Amy announced that she will be marrying her fiance, Chris Marek, later this summer, after they pushed their original wedding plans back due to the pandemic.

The 56-year-old mom of four shared a picture of herself and her longtime friends, Lisa and Deb. The trio smiled big for the camera as they enjoyed margaritas together.

Amy and her besties are in Palm Springs for her pre-bachelorette party

She captioned the pic, “Arrived in PalmSprings with these two Besties. A little friends trip for a little #amyroloffsprebachelorette get together. Hmm… a little sun, walking, mimosas, cosmopolitans and of course good food. Can’t thank these two @lisardixon13 and @pdx1dls enough. Girlfriends are a treasure. ♥️🤗”

Amy’s friend, Lisa, also shared a picture of the threesome, on the plane, donning their masks, with the caption, “Amy’s Pre Bachelorette Party! Palm Springs here we come!!”

Last month, Amy dropped hints that her wedding was soon when she shared pics of herself and her BFF’s, Lisa and Deb, at a wedding venue enjoying drinks together.

Amy’s ex, Matt, and his girlfriend, Caryn, who both had expected to be invited to the wedding and said they would attend, hadn’t yet received an invite as of earlier this month.

Amy’s flower girl for the wedding has been announced

Amy’s daughter-in-law, Audrey Roloff, recently revealed in her Instagram stories that she and Jeremy’s daughter, Ember, will be the flower girl in Amy and Chris’ wedding.

Audrey shared an adorable pic of Amy’s granddaughter, Ember, holding a basket full of flowers, standing next to Amy, with the caption, “Ember is gonna be the flower girl in Mimi’s wedding and she’s very excited about it”

Amy’s daughter-in-law, Audrey, shared that Ember will be the flower girl at the wedding. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Amy’s wedding planning will be featured in the upcoming season of LPBW

TLC recently released a preview clip for the upcoming season of Little People Big World, and it looks like Amy’s wedding planning will be featured on the long-standing series.

In the clip, Amy and her fiance, Chris, had a scuffle over her not creating enough space for him in her new home.

Amy finally decided to move out of the family’s farmhouse after a lengthy decision process. Rumors circulated recently that Matt was renting out the farmhouse in Amy’s absence.

Fans of the show only have to wait a few more weeks until the premiere of Season 22 of Little People Big World to catch up on Amy’s wedding planning and everything else going on in the Roloff’s lives.

Little People Big World returns to the air on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.