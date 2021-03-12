LPBW: Is Matt Roloff renting out ex Amy’s farmhouse?

Matt Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff of Little People Big World may be renting out his ex Amy Roloff’s farmhouse.

According to the source, Matt is renting the home to a female employee of Roloff Farms and she’s been staying there for months. The source, according to The Sun, said, “Amy’s old big farmhouse is currently being rented by a woman who has worked for Matt for a long time, it’s the perfect arrangement for now as Caryn refuses to live there.”

The source continued, “Everyone thought one of the kids would take it off Matt’s hands for a discount, but that isn’t happening and he didn’t want to leave it empty, as he sees it as a smart business opportunity.”

Some have speculated that one of Matt and Amy’s kids would either inherit or purchase the farmhouse to keep it in the family. It’s always been Matt’s dream to keep the farm and family name alive through his children and grandchildren.

Matt doesn’t have to worry about Caryn moving onto the farm any time soon

Matt’s current girlfriend and former personal assistant, Caryn Chandler has made it clear she doesn’t want to live on the farm, saying in last season’s premiere episode, “I would never live in the big house. Ever. Put a pin in that.”

Matt and Amy bought the farm in 1990 while Amy was pregnant with their twins, Jeremy and Zach for only $185,000. Over their nearly 30 years of marriage, Matt and Amy made improvements and Roloff Farms became the popular attraction it still is today.

Originally 36 acres, Matt followed his dreams and got his local zoning government to expand the farm to a whopping 110 acres. Roloff Farms is home to its famous Pumpkin Season, which attracts 30,000 visitors annually.

In addition, the property houses several unique structures for tourists to venture. Also, visitors can purchase Roloff Salsa in their signature pumpkin flavors and schedule a private tour with guide Zach Roloff.

TLC cameras have followed the Roloff’s lives since 2006 when the series Little People Big World first aired. Roloff Farms has been the main backdrop for the Roloff family’s long-running show.

Will the Roloff kids keep the farm in the family?

Eldest twin sons Jeremy and Zach have been featured in episodes discussing whether they would eventually move onto the farm with their families. Zach explained that everyone always assumed his twin brother Jeremy would be the one to take over the farm.

When Zach talked to his wife Tori about buying the farm, she looked disinterested and told him, “We already hang out with your family so much, like do we want to intertwine even more?”

Jeremy has since stopped filming on the show, citing family and business reasons. Jacob also stopped filming for the show, citing fake scripts and later dropping a bombshell that he was molested by one of the show’s executive producers.

Molly has moved off the farm and gotten married and doesn’t appear on the show, either. Zach and his wife Tori and their kids Jackson and Lilah still appear regularly on LPBW and there have been talks of them getting their own spin-off show.

For now, Matt continues his never-ending projects, spending time with his girlfriend Caryn and his family, while he lives in the double-wide with his dog, Lucy.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.