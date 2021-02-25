Matt Roloff shares what he’s been busy doing this past week

Matt Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff has been sharing his daily ventures with fans on Instagram this week. He has certainly been staying busy — so what has he been doing?

Matt has always been portrayed as the adventurous type who always has new projects on his to-do list.

Matt has been staying busy with multiple projects in the works

This past week, Matt has shared that he’s working on a few projects.

Yesterday, The Little People Big World star shared video on his stories of some wood burning work.

On Wednesday, Matt shared a spaghetti dinner with his love, Caryn Chandler, and even tried his hand at building custom chairs.

Last week, Matt shared his cabin project on Roloff Farms.

On Wednesday, Matt shared a fun pic of his dinner plate with the caption, “When your spaghetti, meatballs and sausage looks like a happy face — you get happy too. #pleasebehappy #evenwhenitshard #youwontregretit @carynchandler1 @rolofffarms.



Matt was born with diastrophic dysplasia, a type of degenerative dwarfism. He underwent numerous surgeries as a child and uses crutches to walk.

Matt doesn’t let his dwarfism define him

But, he doesn’t let his disability stand in the way of him living a full, productive life, and he loves sharing it all with his followers on social media.



Matt detailed his chair building project with the caption, “Some of you may have seen this from my Instagram story (which I still can’t figure out). But for those that haven’t … and want more detail.. Sven and I and some others… have constructed 9 chairs total. All still in various stages of construction .. this one came from the upholstery shop today. I asked for a mix of leather and wool mixed together. All built specifically just for my comfort.. we copied a chair @zroloff07 has had for years. It just never occurred to me that we could duplicated that chair and slightly adjust the dimensions. Now I’m having fun trying different upholstery ideas.. sooo comfy!! @carynchandler1.”

Matt learning wood burning. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt recently shared some video on his Instagram stories, detailing some wood burning he has been practicing. In one of the pics, Matt shows off a sign reading “Granpa’s,” and looked to be very proud of his work.

Matt always seems to have a multitude of projects on his agenda. This was often cause for arguments between him and ex-wife, Amy Roloff.

Matt went public with his romance with Caryn Chandler in 2017, and the two have been enjoying adventures together, sharing most of them on social media.

Matt and Caryn split their time between Oregon and Arizona, where the two have a vacation home.

Matt shares four adult children with ex-wife Amy Roloff

Matt was married to his ex-wife, Amy Roloff for nearly 30 years and they share four children, twin sons Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and son Jacob.

Interestingly, only one of the four Roloff children has dwarfism like their parents. The rest are of average height.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.