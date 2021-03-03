LPBW: Jacob and Isabel visit Matt Roloff, pose in pic with Jackson, Zach and dog Lucy

Isabel and Jacob Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: The Roaming Roloffs/YouTube

Matt Roloff shared a sweet photo of himself with his son Zach, grandson Jackson, son Jacob, and daughter-in-law Isabel. They even Lucy the dog was in the picture.

Jacob and Isabel were in town for an impromptu visit. Matt captioned the pic, “It’s a good day when the sun comes out and half your clan drops by for a spontaneous visit :)). Even Lucy was excited!”

In the pic, Isabel and Jackson are both showing peace signs with their hands. Isabel wrote in the comments that Uncle Jacob showed Jackson the peace sign.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jacob and Isabel travel and live in their restored VW van named Ruby. It makes for easy spontaneous visits like this one.

Matt has had a lot of positive news to share lately in addition to family visits

He recently revealed his completed project, Grandpa’s Cabin on Instagram. Last week, he shared that he and a friend had been building custom chairs.

He recently posted a pic to Instagram displaying a fun meal he shared with girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. His girlfriend, Caryn, has also shared some sweet family memories lately, including a fun dinner with baby Lilah, Zach, Tori, and Jackson, along with Matt’s dad, Ron Roloff.

Matt stays busy with lots of ongoing projects

Matt seems to always have a full schedule with lots of projects in the works. Fans of Little People Big World often saw his lively, busy lifestyle clash with ex-wife Amy’s.

Matt and Amy were married for 30 years before they divorced in 2016. The two continued to live on the farm simultaneously, with Amy in the main farm house and Matt living in a double-wide about 500 feet away.

Eventually, after a long decision process, Amy decided to move off the farm and sell her share to Matt. She bought her own home which she shares with fiance, Chris Marek.

Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn, have a vacation home in Arizona, which they frequently share on social media. Matt is still very involved in the events on Roloff Farms, including pumpkin season, the farm’s busiest and most popular time of year.

Jacob stopped filming on the show in 2016

Matt’s son, Jacob stopped filming on the show, claiming that storylines were fabricated and that his family was nothing like it was portrayed on TV. Jacob also dropped a bombshell last year when he alleged that an executive producer from the show molested him.

There hasn’t been any official word regarding Little People, Big World’s production and whether it’s halted due to Jacob’s allegation. It’s refreshing to see that the family still interacts, even though they’ve all seem to move on and live separate lives now. Fans are eagerly awaiting word about the return of the series to TV, hopefully later this year.



Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.