Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

LPBW: Jacob and Isabel visit Matt Roloff, pose in pic with Jackson, Zach and dog Lucy


Isabel and Jacob Roloff of Little People Big World on YouTube
Isabel and Jacob Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: The Roaming Roloffs/YouTube

Matt Roloff shared a sweet photo of himself with his son Zach, grandson Jackson, son Jacob, and daughter-in-law Isabel. They even Lucy the dog was in the picture.

Jacob and Isabel were in town for an impromptu visit. Matt captioned the pic, “It’s a good day when the sun comes out and half your clan drops by for a spontaneous visit :)). Even Lucy was excited!”

In the pic, Isabel and Jackson are both showing peace signs with their hands. Isabel wrote in the comments that Uncle Jacob showed Jackson the peace sign.

Jacob and Isabel travel and live in their restored VW van named Ruby. It makes for easy spontaneous visits like this one.

monsterscriticsreality

288 341

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

#90DayFiance stars Paola and Russ Mayfield just ditched their Miami residence in exchange for a ...

View

Mar 3

2 1
Open
#90DayFiance stars Paola and Russ Mayfield just ditched their Miami residence in exchange for a simple and more budget-friendly living arrangement! They are now living in an RV with their son Axel. The family of three look very pleased with their massive “fifth wheel,” which has several impressive features. Details at link in the bio! (📸 credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram)

#90DayFiance stars Paola and Russ Mayfield just ditched their Miami residence in exchange for a simple and more budget-friendly living arrangement!

They are now living in an RV with their son Axel. The family of three look very pleased with their massive “fifth wheel,” which has several impressive features. Details at link in the bio!
(📸 credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram) ...

2 1

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths.

...

View

Mar 3

0 0
Open
The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths. Walberg came in hot with the tea, and also asked the couples some hard questions during the bonfire. 🔥 Get your recap of the latest episode at the link in the bio! (📸: USA Network) #TemptationIsland #USA #temptationisland3 #TIS3

The girls had their first bonfire as host, Mark Walberg, helped them find their truths.

Walberg came in hot with the tea, and also asked the couples some hard questions during the bonfire. 🔥 Get your recap of the latest episode at the link in the bio!
(📸: USA Network)

#TemptationIsland #USA #temptationisland3 #TIS3 ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Just know you are not alone out there.
(📸 credit: @dylanhafer)

View

Mar 3

2 0
Open
Just know you are not alone out there. (📸 credit: @dylanhafer)

Just know you are not alone out there.
(📸 credit: @dylanhafer) ...

2 0

Matt has had a lot of positive news to share lately in addition to family visits

He recently revealed his completed project, Grandpa’s Cabin on Instagram. Last week, he shared that he and a friend had been building custom chairs.

He recently posted a pic to Instagram displaying a fun meal he shared with girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. His girlfriend, Caryn, has also shared some sweet family memories lately, including a fun dinner with baby Lilah, Zach, Tori, and Jackson, along with Matt’s dad, Ron Roloff.

Matt stays busy with lots of ongoing projects

Matt seems to always have a full schedule with lots of projects in the works. Fans of Little People Big World often saw his lively, busy lifestyle clash with ex-wife Amy’s.

Matt and Amy were married for 30 years before they divorced in 2016. The two continued to live on the farm simultaneously, with Amy in the main farm house and Matt living in a double-wide about 500 feet away.

Eventually, after a long decision process, Amy decided to move off the farm and sell her share to Matt. She bought her own home which she shares with fiance, Chris Marek.

Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn, have a vacation home in Arizona, which they frequently share on social media. Matt is still very involved in the events on Roloff Farms, including pumpkin season, the farm’s busiest and most popular time of year.

Jacob stopped filming on the show in 2016

Matt’s son, Jacob stopped filming on the show, claiming that storylines were fabricated and that his family was nothing like it was portrayed on TV. Jacob also dropped a bombshell last year when he alleged that an executive producer from the show molested him.

There hasn’t been any official word regarding Little People, Big World’s production and whether it’s halted due to Jacob’s allegation. It’s refreshing to see that the family still interacts, even though they’ve all seem to move on and live separate lives now. Fans are eagerly awaiting word about the return of the series to TV, hopefully later this year.


Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x