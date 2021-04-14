TLC officially announces the return of Little People, Big World

The Roloffs of Little People Big World

TLC has officially announced that the long-running hit series Little People, Big World is returning to the network next month.

Viewers will get to see the Roloff family as they navigate the pandemic in quarantine with the rest of the country.

Matt Roloff has some decisions to make about the farm amid the pandemic

Roloff family patriarch Matt has to get clever and find a way to keep the family farm afloat with new COVID-19 challenges and restrictions. Matt has kept busy with plenty of projects during the pandemic, as he’s shared with fans.

Amy and Matt’s son Zach will be thinking about what it might look like running Roloff Farms with his dad and possibly becoming part owner in the family business.

Working with family can be different from what he might imagine, so will he handle everything that it would require if he helps Matt run the farm?

Amy has moved on from the farm and will be facing the next chapter in her life

Amy won’t be helping with the family business, as fans saw her move off the farm last season to begin her new chapter with her fiance, Chris Marek.

Amy, who likes to stay busy, struggled with deciding whether to sell her portion of the farm to Matt but ultimately decided that leaving the farmhouse was the best way for her to move forward after their divorce.

Amy and Matt lived on the farm for over 25 years together, so Amy has to make many changes, adjusting to living off the farm, and she leaves behind a ton of memories from watching her kids grow up on the 36-acre property.

Now that Amy is moved into her new home, she and Chris have some exciting wedding planning to do. Their original wedding plans were put on hold due to the pandemic, but the couple recently announced they’ll be tying the knot later this summer.

Fans will get to see Jackson and Lilah reach new milestones

Zach and his wife, Tori, continue to face the challenges and joys of raising their two young kids, Jackson and Lilah, who are at the age where they’re meeting new milestones almost daily. The family of four have shared their adventures on social media during the pandemic.

Diehard fans of the show have kept up with the Roloffs on social media while awaiting the exciting news that the series is returning to the air for season 22.

Little People Big World is returning to the air on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.